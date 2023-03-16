What does Kimetsu no Yaiba mean? Demon Slayer's Japanese name & significance explored

Koyoharu Gotouge's popular shonen anime and manga series Demon Slayer has gained a lot of traction recently. Owing to Ufotable's top-tier animation, simple yet enjoyable plot, and well-written characters, this series has enjoyed a considerable amount of success.

Every anime and manga title has a Japanese and English name. Similarly, Demon Slayer has a Japanese name and many people prefer calling it by its original name. The original title is "Kimetsu no Yaiba," and as it happens, a large chunk of the fanbase wishes to know the meaning of the name.

The Japanese phrase "Kimtesu no Yaiba" and the English phrase "Demon Slayer" have a slight difference in meaning

To know the meaning of this phrase, it is important to understand how the Kanji script works in the Japanese language. It is a logographic script in which characters were borrowed from the Chinese script. This was later incorporated into Japanese writing.

However, this has been simplified to a considerable extent. One important feature that makes this script unique is that each character has two pronunciations. This will play an important role in understanding the meaning of the phrase.

Kimetsu no Yaiba, written as 鬼滅の刃, translates to “Demon Slaying Blade.” The first character in the word "Kimetsu" is 鬼 (“ki”), which can be also read as “oni” meaning demon. The next character 滅 (“metsu”) can be read as “horobosu”. This word means to slay, overthrow, or destroy. Lastly, the word Yaiba 刃 means edge, blade, or sword.

Therefore, the translation of the phrase "Kimetsu no Yaiba" means “The Demon Slaying Sword.” However, the reason for choosing “Demon Slayer” as the anime's English title is unclear, but it could be because the phrase is compact and has a nice ring to it.

The films within the Demon Slayer franchise has broken several box-office records over the years

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer is one of the most trending shonen anime and manga series. The mangaka's career can be traced back to the first time she participated in the annual Jump Treasure Newcomer Manga Awards, which took place in 2013.

Since then, the artist has come a long way and had Kimetsu no Yaiba serialized in 2016, which served as her big break. Moreover, about 150 million copies have been sold as of December 2022, whose massive success was no surprise to fans.

The franchise's Mugen Train movie performed so well that it generated over 506 million USD at the worldwide box office and became the highest-grossing film in 2020. Additionally, the most recent film, To The Swordsmith Village, broke box office records in Japan, generating over 72 million USD in just 24 days.

With that said, the fanbase is gearing up for the much-awaited Swordsmith Village arc, which will introduce two important Hashiras to the series' viewers. Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, along with Tanjiro and other demon hunters, will be taking on some powerful demons in the upcoming arc.

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village will be released on April 9, 2023.

