Will Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood get a sequel? Explained

`Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which is based on the magnum opus of mangaka Hiromu Arakawa, has been deemed as one of the best works in manga history. The steampunk setting, along with a gripping narrative with memorable characters, makes for a powerful story of brotherhood and love, one which still enjoys the popularity that it did two decades ago.

With the recent release of the sixth light novel, fans are now wondering if the last anime adaptation of the manga will get a new sequel.

It is unlikely that Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood will return with a sequel in the near future

Fullmetal Alchemist has one of the most loyal fanbases in the manga and anime community. Needless to say, when the news of a new light novel of the series came about, fans' expectations for the anime adaptation also went up.

However, there has been no confirmation from the production studio Bones regarding the anime sequel, so it is quite unlikely that the anime series will return to the screen in the near future.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a renewed adaptation of the manga following the original series of 2003, with the anime concluding more than a decade ago in 2010.

In 2021, when the sixth light novel by Makoto Inoue, Fullmetal Alchemist: A New Beginning (Arata na Hajimari) was released in English by VizMedia, global fans were excited for a sequel to the Brotherhood anime.

However, the novel was actually much older than that, as it was released in Japan way back in 2007. VizMedia acquired the license for publication much later to present the manga to global readers.

Previously, Makoto Inoue had written five other Fullmetal Alchemist light novels that serve as spinoffs of the original manga story. The novels follow the Elric brothers, Alfonse and Edward as they continue their journey as prolific alchemists and go on new adventures in their quest to find the Philosopher’s Stone.

Here is the list of the light novels of FMA and their original release dates:

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Land of Sand (February 28, 2003)

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Abducted Alchemist (September 26, 2003)

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Valley of White Petals (April 30, 2004)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Under the Faraway Sky (October 29, 2004)

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Ties That Bind (June 30, 2005)

Fullmetal Alchemist: A New Beginning (March 22, 2007)

The first light novel, The Land of Sand, was adapted as an anime by incorporating it into the first Fullmetal Alchemist series (2003-2004), as episodes 11 and 12.

FMA has also been adapted into several live-action movies starring Ryosuke Yamada as Edward, and the latest of the movie series was released in 2022, called Fullmetal Alchemist: The Last Transmutation.

