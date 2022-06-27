Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: How can Edward use alchemy without drawing a Transmutation circle

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s power system revolves around the usage of Alchemy, which is described as a metaphysical mystical art of manipulating and altering matter by using natural energy. Although there are a plethora of characters in the series who are capable of using Alchemy, only a few have managed to gain mastery over it to a greater extent.

Edward is one of those characters in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, who is renowned for his immense proficiency in Alchemy. He can perform complex Alchemy without the need to draw a Transmutation Circle, which is a necessary symbol that initiates the alchemical transmutation. Despite the unparalleled proficiency in Alchemy, no one can master this ability.

Why Edward doesn’t need to rely on Transmutation circles to perform alchemy in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Sinner Lilbabynot @LeviAckerman__ Today makes it 10 years Edward and Alphonse tried human transmutation Today makes it 10 years Edward and Alphonse tried human transmutation https://t.co/1F77qVQpzI

Edward didn’t voluntarily acquire this ability, but he did indeed pay a huge price for it, which was also done without his consent. Back then, when the Elric brothers were trying to reincarnate their dead mother, Trisha Elric, with the Human Transmutation Alchemy, it turned into a total disaster.

Not only did it strip away Alphonse’s body and infuse his soul into a soulless, inhumane creature, it also took away Edward's left leg as a price for crossing into god’s domain. This catastrophic event played a major role in giving Edward the ability to use Alchemy without the need to draw a Transmutation circle as he and his little brother entered the Gate of Truth.

Spider-Wife (Evil and Gay) @whatiscosplay Alphonse bringing Edward to the Rockbell’s house after their failed human transmutation Alphonse bringing Edward to the Rockbell’s house after their failed human transmutation https://t.co/yKq6YsQWy9

Although Alphonse too has seen the Truth, he forgot everything, which is why he was incapable of performing Alchemy without a Transmutation circle. From a young age, Edward possessed a tremendous knowledge of alchemy in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. To save his little brother’s soul he offered the Truth his right hand in return for the latter’s soul.

Alphonse’s soul was bound alchemically using Human Soul Binding Alchemy to an antique suit of armor with a Blood Rune by Edward. After regaining consciousness, Alphonse carried his brother's body to Rockbell’s house, seeking Pinako’s help. Edward remained in a pitiful state for days, blaming himself for everything that had happened to his brother.

LittleFear ⁷ ✨ @LittleFear2 city of clouds facts: besides novels, another influence for that story was fmab. that anime lives rent-free in my mind and edward's automail inspired me to create the Masters (also, if you didn't watch fullmetal, do yourself a favour and DO IT) city of clouds facts: besides novels, another influence for that story was fmab. that anime lives rent-free in my mind and edward's automail inspired me to create the Masters (also, if you didn't watch fullmetal, do yourself a favour and DO IT) https://t.co/jflieZyNeU

However, everything changed when Colonel Roy Mustang came to persuade Edward to join the State Alchemist Program. Edward agreed in an instant as he found a slight hope of restoring his brother’s body by finding the Philosopher’s Stone. He later underwent an operation to attach a custom-built Automail, which helped him overcome his disability.

With his new Automail arm, Edward just has to touch his palms together to bypass the need to draw a transmutation circle and channel the energy with his own will. Using his instant alchemy, he can transform his Automail into a sword or a gatling gun with ease.

🦾Shawn🔧 @God_of_Apples29 @Cursed_Adjuchas @StillReezyGawd Izumi Curtis. The woman that trained Edward and Alphonse in the ways of Alchemy pretty much @Cursed_Adjuchas @StillReezyGawd Izumi Curtis. The woman that trained Edward and Alphonse in the ways of Alchemy pretty much https://t.co/zO3SMr2r0M

There are others like Van Hohenheim and Izumi Curtis who are capable of performing Alchemy without the need to draw Runes in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Izumi also suffered from a failed Human Transmutation, which injured her body a lot. However, Van helped Izumi by rearranging her organs.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far