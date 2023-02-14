One Piece chapter 1075 (Initial Spoilers): Lucci and Kaku ask to team up with Luffy and Zoro as the Seraphim attack

One Piece chapter 1075 initial spoilers were released on Monday, February 13, 2023, bringing with them some truly exciting developments to the Egghead Island arc. Especially exciting is the tease of a team-up between Luffy and Zoro and Rob Lucci and Kaku, with the latter pair asking for this as the Seraphim close in on the control room.

One Piece chapter 1075’s title, Labo Phase Death Game, is also interesting, seemingly setting up dire consequences for the series’ immediate future. Without a doubt, the alleged spoilers have whetted fans’ appetites even further than they already were.

One Piece chapter 1075 suggests that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has already arrived at Egghead Island

The alleged One Piece chapter 1075 initial spoilers begin by revealing the issue’s title, Labo Phase Death Game, as mentioned above. The cover page is allegedly Dr. Vegapunk meeting with the Gorosei. While the initial spoilers make no direct mention of what this “Death Game” is or who is creating it, the first step in it is seemingly the lead-off point for spoilers.

Per Etenboby, the leaker providing these alleged spoilers, the issue begins with someone destroying all of the surveillance Den Den Mushi in the Labo Phase. As a result, Vegapunk Shaka is unable to see what’s going on in the Labo Phase outside of the Control Room. Likewise, he has no idea who is destroying the Den Den Mushi.

One Piece chapter 1075 alleged spoilers then claim that the Straw Hats and the Vegapunk Satellites form 4 different groups. It’s unfortunately not specified what the groups are in this initial batch of spoilers. However, they claim that one of the groups is attacked by S-Snake, the codename for the Seraphim model based on Boa Hancock.

The alleged spoilers then claim that S-Bear and S-Hawk, the Seraphim based on Bartholomew Kuma and Dracule Mihawk, respectively, are attacking the Control Room. Shaka Vegapunk allegedly gives them the order to stop, but it doesn’t work. This is especially concerning, considering fans know about the Seraphim command hierarchy.

Per the hierarchy, the only group of people whose orders outrank those given by Dr. Vegapunk or any of the Vegapunk Satellites are the Gorosei themselves. While it’s known that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei is already on his way to Egghead Island, it’s possible that he may have secretly already arrived as of One Piece chapter 1075.

This is further supported by previous comments from Rob Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy (during her time undercover) of CP0 earlier in the arc. Their comments on being outranked by the Vegapunks implied that the command hierarchy isn’t as simple as the Gorosei radioing an order to the Seraphim. Thus, the Seraphim’s disobedience heavily implies that Saint Saturn is already on Egghead Island.

Nevertheless, One Piece chapter 1075 confirms that the Seraphim aren’t obeying Shaka for whatever reason. This prompts Lucci and Kaku to wake up, asking Luffy and Zoro to free them so they can fight the Seraphim together as the issue ends. Per Lance Dragonite, another respected leaker in the community, there’s also no break next week, which is exciting to hear.

