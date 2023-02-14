One Piece Chapter 1075 (Hints): Cut camera signals on Egghead and apparent disappointment leave fans in suspense

With the release week for One Piece Chapter 1075 at hand, fans have been eagerly waiting for hints from leakers such as Redon and Etenboby. While the former has given some clues about what fans can expect, there are a significantly smaller number of hints compared to other weeks.

Furthermore, the One Piece Chapter 1075 hints are some of the most ambiguous fans have seen in a while, being extremely open to interpretation. Nevertheless, despite the ambiguity of the hints currently available to fans, there are some general guesses that can be made on possible events in the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available One Piece Chapter 1075 hints and speculates on what they could say about the issue.

One Piece Chapter 1075 hints tease a cut-camera signal leading to disappointment or even disgust

Latest hints

As mentioned above, only two hints for One Piece Chapter 1075 are currently available. Fortunately, both of them come from Redon, whom many consider a lead leaker for the series alongside Etenboby. Thus, fans can count on these hints to be relative to the legitimate spoilers in some way, which Redon likely has access to.

The first hint from Redon was posted at approximately 9.30 am EST (Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, February 13, 2023. The GIF in question features a television or computer monitor visually glitching, with several lines of green and blue flashing on the screen rather. The number “02” can also be seen on the right side of the screen.

One of the most obvious meanings of this hint is that something has happened to the general security or power systems of Egghead Island. With Shaka having already stated that some of the Den Den Mushi cameras are having issues, it’s feasible that the problem has worsened. It’s even possible that the entire surveillance system itself has shut down.

Artur Iisus @artur_iisus @Mugiwara_23 Its something about Lilith. You can see the number 2 on the side of the screen. They probably cant contact her or lost contact to her. @Mugiwara_23 Its something about Lilith. You can see the number 2 on the side of the screen. They probably cant contact her or lost contact to her.

However, there are two eerie similarities to a certain character in this One Piece Chapter 1075 hint. While her official colors are yet to be released, fan art of Vegapunk Lilith has depicted her with green hair. Her Vegapunk Satellite designation is also Punk-02. Both the color green and the number “02” are seen in the GIF Redon posted.

This has led many to believe that the hint is referencing Lilith’s specific fate as of One Piece Chapter 1075. One possible interpretation is that Shaka has lost Lilith specifically on the surveillance system rather than the entire system going down. This would also explain why Redon chose this GIF specifically, rather than one of a full security camera monitoring setup going down.

The second hint from Redon was posted to Twitter approximately 45 minutes later and features a GIF of actor Steve Carrel making a disgusted or disappointed face. Admittedly, this GIF is much harder to interpret due to it likely being based on Redon’s opinion of something that happens in the issue.

The earlier GIF, meanwhile, seems to solely tease an event rather than Redon’s opinion or reaction.

Likewise, this could be interpreted in a number of ways, with each specific interpretation being influenced by what a particular fan wants to know most about. The reaction could be to anything from an update on Law versus Blackbeard in One Piece Chapter 1075, to the reveal of the Vegapunk Satellite traitor.

However, given the current events in the series, the latter seems to be one of the most likely answers. While such a sudden and swift reveal is uncharacteristic of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s foreshadow-and-draw-out writing style, the Egghead Island arc seems to be rapidly approaching its end. Thus, Oda may not have time to tease the traitor reveal in the way he typically would.

In summation

All of that being said, there simply aren't enough hints as of this article’s writing to paint an accurate picture of One Piece Chapter 1075’s possible events. While it seems clear based on the first hint that Vegapunk Lilith is involved in some way, it’s hard to speculate what could happen in the issue beyond her presence, or lack thereof.

One Piece Chapter 1075 is set to release on Monday, February 20 at 12 am JST. Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

