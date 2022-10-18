One Piece Chapter 1064: Can Law survive Blackbeard?

Trafalgar Law can only hope that luck is on his side in One Piece Chapter 1064.

In the previous chapter, the Heart Pirates were ambushed by the Blackbeard Pirates. Given their penchant for killing random people and stealing Devil Fruits, this does not bode well for Law. Blackbeard is already a dangerous threat all by himself in One Piece Chapter 1064.

Of course, that's assuming Law versus Blackbeard doesn't get off-screened. Eiichiro Oda might even move onto something else by One Piece Chapter 1064. Regardless, many readers are worried about Law's chances for survival. He's going up against several powerful Devil Fruit users.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Assuming he shows up in One Piece Chapter 1064, can Law get away from Blackbeard?

justmeight @uknowndud Confirmed devil fruits for the Blackbeard pirates Confirmed devil fruits for the Blackbeard pirates https://t.co/ynhW6ALc72

It's very telling how Blackbeard is only fighting Law after he split up from the Straw Hats back in Wano Country. There is a clear discrepancy in power between Blackbeard's crew and Law's crew.

The Blackbeard Pirates have really strong Devil Fruit powers, which may come into play again by One Piece Chapter 1064:

Blackbeard has the Yami Yami no Mi, which cancels out Devil Fruit powers, and the Gura Gura no Mi, which causes massive quakes

has the Yami Yami no Mi, which cancels out Devil Fruit powers, and the Gura Gura no Mi, which causes massive quakes Jesus Burgess has the Riki Riki no Mi, which gives him monstrous strength

has the Riki Riki no Mi, which gives him monstrous strength Van Auger has the Wapu Wapu no Mi, which grants him teleportation powers

has the Wapu Wapu no Mi, which grants him teleportation powers Doc Q has the Shiku Shiku no Mi, which lets him spread diseases

has the Shiku Shiku no Mi, which lets him spread diseases Stronger can fly with the Uma Uma no Mi, Model: Pegasus

By comparison, Law is the only real threat in the Heart Pirates. Most of them are doctors with basic fighting experience. Bepo is practically a joke character who can only use his Sulong form during the full moon. The likes of Penguin and Sachi are merely background characters.

Law doesn't have a first mate who could really back him up in One Piece Chapter 1064. He's fighting at least four to five powerful members of the Blackbeard Pirates, including the captain himself.

However, it's very unlikely that Law dies here

Ebru D. GOAT @eBruhOnePiece Law won‘t get k!lled! Maybe defeated but there‘s no way he‘ll die in that BB fight Law won‘t get k!lled! Maybe defeated but there‘s no way he‘ll die in that BB fight

Oda rarely kills off major characters in the present day. It may be the final saga, but it would seem anticlimactic if Law met his end by One Piece Chapter 1064. He made it clear to Nico Robin that he wants to uncover the secrets of the world, including the Will of D. in his own name.

The Ope Ope no Mi has the special ability to grant immortality at the cost of the user's life. Some may argue that this would foreshadow Law's eventual death.

However, that doesn't have to be the case. There has to be a reason why Donquixote Doflamingo already knew about this operation. It must've been done at some point in the past, likely through Imu-sama. Law doesn't have to die to demonstrate the surgery.

There are ways that Law could make it out alive

Law may not defeat the Blackbeard Pirates himself, but he could always rely on potential backup. Some theories suggest that Law could be setting up a trap with SWORD by One Piece Chapter 1064. The above tweet demonstrates this in greater detail for those interested.

Alternatively, Law could either find a way to escape or get captured and have Luffy save him. There are several ways he can make it past One Piece Chapter 1064. Either way, he's not dying without finding out the meaning behind his own name.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes