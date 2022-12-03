My Hero Academia season 7: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 7 is likely to be the final season of the anime, and fans are in a frenzy speculating about its release time. Considering the previous seasons, their runtime, the gap between two seasons, and such parameters, readers can expect season 7 to air around April 2024, provided mangaka Horikoshi ends his series by December 2023 at the very latest.

The content that will be covered in the My Hero Academia season 7 depends largely on where season 6 ends. The pacing of season 7 will likewise depend on the number of chapters left to cover and whether or not Studio Bones or Horikoshi wishes to add any anime-original content in either season. Below is a thorough breakdown of the chapter and episode counts, coverage, remaining arcs, and presumed timelines.

My Hero Academia season 7 will likely be the final season of the series

My Hero Academia Season 1 ran from April to June 2016 and covered 21 chapters in 13 episodes (1 cour), adapting the Entrance Exam, Quirk Apprehension Test, Battle Trial, and U.S.J. arcs. The subsequent seasons each consisted of 25 episodes (2 cours) and ran for roughly six months. Season 2 (April 1, 2017 - September 30, 2017) adapted the U.A. Sports Festival arc, the Vs. Hero Killer arc, and the Final Exams arc, which comes to a total of 49 chapters.

Season 3 (April 7, 2018 - September 29, 2018) covered the Forest Training Camp arc, Hideout Raid arc, Provisional Hero License Exam arc, and the beginning of the Shie Hassaikai arc (54 chapters). Season 4 (October 12, 2019 - April 4, 2020) completed the Shie Hassaikai arc and continued on to the Remedial Course arc, the U.A. School Festival arc, and the first part of the Pro Hero arc (65 chapters).

Paranormal Liberation Front is born (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia season 5 (March 27, 2021 - September 25, 2021) adapted a whooping 68 chapters, in addition to a filler episode, covering the Joint Training arc, the Meta Liberation Army arc, the Endeavor Agency arc, and the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Season 6 premiered on October 1, 2022, and has covered 25 chapters (259 – 283) in nine episodes so far.

When to expect My Hero Academia Season 7

Season 6 episode 10 ended here, at the end of chapter 289 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia Season 6 is set to consist of 25 episodes, likely running till the end of March 2023. The previous seasons had roughly 13 months between the two seasons. This puts the premiere of Season 7 somewhere around late march/ early April 2024, provided that Season 6 ends on March 2023 and no delays in production occur in between.

Disclaimer: The following sections contain spoilers from the manga.

The ending of season 6

My Hero Academia Season 6 is set to adapt the entirety of the Paranormal Liberation War (PLW) arc, which is the longest arc of the manga so far. There are 23 chapters left of this arc to animate, but they are action-heavy and will likely take more than seven episodes to adapt properly.

Going by chapter count, season 6 should end on chapter 327, covering the entirety of the Tartarus Escapees/ Villain Hunt arc, and raising the chapter count of season 6 to 69.

Star and Stripe's introduction in chapter 328 (Image vis Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

However, going by structure, Studio Bones is likely to quicken the pace of the middle chapters even further. Considering that they adapted four chapters each for the last two episodes, they might include the Star and Stripe arc (chapters 328 - 334) in season 6.

For sheer shock factor, they can rearrange a few scenes from chapter 335 and end the season with the revelation of the U.A. Traitor. This leaves 39 chapters, to date, for season 7.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 7

Thunder Devil @ThunderTheDevil My Hero Academia one year ago today My Hero Academia one year ago today https://t.co/gnnV9pzvFH

Either way, My Hero Academia season 7 will have to cover the entirety of the U.A. Traitor arc, and however far the Final War arc progresses by the time of adaptation.

Horikoshi had stated in Jump Festa 2022 that he would end the series by the end of the year, which did not come to pass. With the number of plot threads that remain tangled at the moment, it is unlikely that the series will end anytime before at least 30 more issues.

Horikoshi's art for Jump Festa '22 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

Studio Bones has a reputation for setting ambitious deadlines. During the animation of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, they had set the end date of the anime a mere month after the manga's ending. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if they begin season 7 while the manga is yet to finish.

Another possibility, given that the manga is currently in chapter 374, is that Horikoshi will take longer to end the manga, leading Studio Bones to opt for a single-cour eighth season. However, it all hinges on where the current season ends.

Poll : 0 votes