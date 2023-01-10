Netflix's Bastard!! anime series announced for season 2 in 2023

On Monday, January 9, Warner Bros. Japan announced that the BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- anime series will get a second season this year. The upcoming season will premiere on Netflix worldwide and is officially titled BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- Requiem of Hell Arc.

The series’ first season premiered its first 13 episodes on Netflix on June 30, 2022, worldwide, where it was met with rousing international success. The second half of the first season, consisting of episodes 14-24, premiered on September 15 and was met with similar praise and success.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Japan collaborates again for Bastard!! season 2, which is set to begin a new story arc

The announcement for the second season of the Bastard!! anime series came in the form of a short 60-second promotional video that discussed the story so far and set up the upcoming Requiem of Hell arc. Characters from the first season were shown, with a special focus on central protagonist Dark Schneider, his alter ego/host Lucien Renlen, and Lucien’s caretaker, Tia Noto Yoko.

The upcoming season will see the staff and cast members of the previous season returning. However, four new cast members were also introduced. While Takuma Terashima will play Joshua Berahia, Sho Hayami will voice Nils John Mifune. On the other hand, veteran voice actors Junichi Suwabe and Koji Yusa will play Yngwei von Mattström and Zion Sol Vanderverg, respectively.

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- original manga was launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 before beginning irregular serialization and moving to Ultra Jump starting in 2001. The series’ latest chapter was released in July 2017, with the last issue before that coming in June 2010. According to fans, the manga is likely to remain unfinished, as author Kazushi Hagiwara’s vision problems have worsened with age.

Bastard!! is set in a post-apocalyptic Earth 400 years later, with the apocalypse occurring in the present day. The “demon” Anthrasax is said to be responsible but was slain by the Dragon Knight before wiping out humanity. However, this pushed humanity into a new dark age, where fantasy became a reality due to the consequences of Anthrasax’s attack.

The story begins with the Kingdom of Metallicana under attack by the Dark Rebel Army, seeking to resurrect Anthrasax. The high priest of Metallicana asks his daughter to awaken Dark Schneider, the dark wizard who was the founding leader of the Dark Rebel Army. It is then revealed that Schneider reincarnated himself within the body of 14-year-old Lucien Renlen.

The high priest’s daughter, Tia Noto Yoko, unleashes Dark Schneider onto the world once more, albeit with a different personality and different quirks than he once had. Now, Dark Schneider, Tia Noto Yoko, and their allies journey to stop the revival of Anthrasax, uncovering more about Dark Schneider’s past and their world’s history along the way.

