Real Madrid outcast dubbed the 'black sheep' runs risk of missing out on 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to poor physical condition: Reports

Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard runs the risk of missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Belgium, according to a report by Spanish news outlet El Nacional.

Hazard, who joined Los Blancos for a whopping €105 million from Chelsea in 2019, has struggled to replicate his best form due to recurring injuries.

Now, his problems could transcend international boundaries as the 31-year-old could miss the flight to Qatar owing to poor form.

He's clocked only 229 minutes of action so far this season, including just 98 in La Liga, having spent the majority of his time on the bench.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn't see Hazard in his plans. This lack of gametime could see him ostracized from Belgium's squad for the upcoming tournament.

With Leandro Trossard in prolific form with Leicester City, Roberto Martinez could prefer him over the former Chelsea man in his Red Devils squad. The Brighton & Hove Albion man has registered seven goals and two assists in 12 matches in all competitions.

There are also calls for Charles De Ketelaere to get more playing time with Belgium considering his breakout season with AC Milan right now.

Hazard is clearly way behind in the pecking order. He was also subbed at the break for a poor display in Belgium's UEFA Nations League defeat to The Netherlands in September.

Real Madrid looking to sell Hazard next summer

El Nacional's report also states that Real Madrid could sell Eden Hazard next summer to cut their losses.

He's the highest-paid player in the squad, drawing a whopping £400,000 per week, and yet, he isn't even a regular starter.

Add in the €105 million transfer fee that Los Blancos paid to secure his signature, and you are left with one of the most expensive flops in history.

Hazard has consistently struggled with fitness since the switch, arriving a few kilos overweight and then succumbing to various injuries.

So far, he's made only 72 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring only seven goals and making another 11 assists. This is a pale shadow of his glittering stats at Chelsea as he registered 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 matches for hte Blues.

This season has been touted as a make or break for him. However, given his continued lack for regular gametime, Real Madrid are at the end of their tether now and could offload him next summer.

