"His egocentrism is disgusting," "Madrid dodged a bullet" - 'Selfish' Kylian Mbappe gets ripped apart for ignoring his 'own boy' in PSG's 1-0 win against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fought to gain all three points against a firm Lyon defense that conceded just one goal in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday. Their pleasure in winning the game and retaking their place at the top of the league table will, however, be diminished by Kylian Mbappe's poor day at the office.

The forward struggled to cement his presence in the game, and fans have taken to Twitter to call out his performance against Lyon.

It did not help that Mbappe has gained a reputation as a selfish player, with the World Cup winner notably going for a goal even in this match, when he had a teammate with a better chance.

The French forward refused to give Achraf Hakimi a key opportunity to double the score in the 75th minute. The right-back was in a better position to receive a pass and potentially put PSG two goals up. However, Mbappe chose to go alone, eventually losing the ball as the attack fizzled out.

This apparent selfishness has seen fans react angrily, taking to Twitter to criticize the forward. It also does not help that Mbappe is the only forward in PSG's attacking trident without an assist in the league this season.

Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy fans:

JEY 🇺🇸 @MmoaNkoaaa Mbappe strikes with his selfishness again,this time to his own boy Hakimi Mbappe strikes with his selfishness again,this time to his own boy Hakimi 😂😂 https://t.co/a7eN3KHDya

HasToBeMessi @itsworldclass Mbappe & Hakimi after that first half Mbappe & Hakimi after that first half https://t.co/V4zoIKWuiW

Truthteller @Truthte83602973 Hakimi and Mbappe are trying very hard to be like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, and it’s impossible, it will take them their whole lives and the next one but they will never reach this level Hakimi and Mbappe are trying very hard to be like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, and it’s impossible, it will take them their whole lives and the next one but they will never reach this level 🐐❤️ https://t.co/lYCT8DpiBz

ℤ𝕒𝕪𝕕 @zaydfcb

#OLPSG Ce gars qui vient se plaindre à Hakimi pour son manque de collectivité quel culot, l’égocentrisme de Mbappé c’est degueulasse Ce gars qui vient se plaindre à Hakimi pour son manque de collectivité quel culot, l’égocentrisme de Mbappé c’est degueulasse #OLPSG https://t.co/AVAxXwgn0v

~🕊 @MessiEverything Mbappe had Hakimi available, decided to go alone and lost the ball. He's even ignoring his boyfriend now Mbappe had Hakimi available, decided to go alone and lost the ball. He's even ignoring his boyfriend now 😭😭

🍷 @Frenkiesmo_Gone Mbappe completely ignores his teammates man, it's so frustrating, he could have set up Hakimi for a 1v1 with the keeper just by a simple pass but no he wants to do it all by himself, such a selfish player, Madrid dodged a bullet with this one Mbappe completely ignores his teammates man, it's so frustrating, he could have set up Hakimi for a 1v1 with the keeper just by a simple pass but no he wants to do it all by himself, such a selfish player, Madrid dodged a bullet with this one

HasToBeMessi @itsworldclass Mbappe cannot lead a break at alllll my goodness man.. he didn't even pass it to Hakimi that time Mbappe cannot lead a break at alllll my goodness man.. he didn't even pass it to Hakimi that time 😂

Lionel Messi secures win for PSG against tough opponents Lyon

While Mbappe struggled to create any clear chances against the tough French outfit, it was Lionel Messi who provided the goal that gave the Parisians all three points.

The Argentine linked up well with Neymar, as the duo shared a one-two pass that burnt through the defense before Messi put it past the goalkeeper with a left-footed shot.

The Parisians had other chances in the game, with Messi coming close a few more times, but the opposition goalkeeper was on hand to hold off the Argentine maestro.

A goal-line clearance and a brilliantly saved free-kick saw Messi eventually end the game with just one goal on his tally. However, he will be pleased with his overall performance.

Overall, the Parisians will be happy that they did not concede a goal, with Lyon getting close on a number of chances. PSG now sit atop the domestic league table, two points ahead of second-placed Marseilles.

