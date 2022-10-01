WWE legend comments on CM Punk's egoistic actions drastically impacting AEW talents backstage 

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam commented on CM Punk's rant from the AEW All Out media scrum.

During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, the then World Champion had some harsh words about Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and even the EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Later in the night, Punk, Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel got into a brawl, resulting in their suspension.

On the latest episode of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was one of the guests and was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk. RVD compared the current situation of AEW to Impact wrestling and also mentioned that he has a big ego, but at the same time it is good for the business until the wrestler is overconfident.

"I think there’s a good chance that CM Punk just from feeling his energy, probably has as big of an ego as anybody that I’ve interacted with in the business. It's great, those are the guys that get ahead, are the guys that really believes in themselves but then at the same time it’s really hard for me as another guy in the locker room or whatever. So it’s always hard for me to take that energy when I think they believe themselves too much." [2:32 - 3:09]

RVD mentioned that the pro-wrestling world is filled with people with massive egos, which is the problem. He mentioned that as long as the character that the wrestler is portraying doesn't come along with him backstage, then everything is fine.

"But when someone comes back through the curtain after their character could have given the most believable speech that got all the heat in the world if they can come back through the curtain and then be humble and then realize that they’re one amongst many, then that’s a really good place to be in, it’s balanced," Rob Van Dam said. [03:20 - 03:40]

Rob Van Dam took a shot at AEW President Tony Khan

Speaking of the media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was critiqued by a majority of people for not taking any immediate action and letting Punk continue with his unprofessional behavior.

One fan was curious to know if the former ECW Champion had met Khan. In response to the tweet, RVD claimed that he doesn't know Tony Khan.

"Who?" Rob Van Dam tweeted.

As mentioned earlier, CM Punk has been suspended indefinitely from AEW. There has not been any news about if or when he will return. Given that he is injured, it is safe to assume that he will not be back any time soon.

Do you think it would be a wise decision by Tony Khan to bring back CM Punk? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

