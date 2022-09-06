Former WWE Champion takes a shot at AEW President Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took a shot at the founder and President of AEW, Tony Khan.

The wrestling community has been talking about Tony Khan a lot in the past 24 hours for all the wrong reasons. Sunday's All Out pay-per-view ended with CM Punk winning the AEW World Championship for the second time, and MJF returned and revealed himself as the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match.

However, the AEW World Champion's harsh comments about his colleagues during the post-show media scrum diminished the event's magnitude.

CM Punk was highly upset with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page after the latter made some comments about Punk's real-life issues with Colt Cabana. The Champ also called out the company's EVPs, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks.

Tony Khan received a lot of heat after this as he did not take any steps to stop CM Punk. One fan took to Twitter to ask former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam if he had ever met the founder of AEW.

Check out the reply below:

"Who?" Rob Van Dam tweeted

People may take this response in a literal sense and think that RVD truly does not know who Khan is, but clearly, the WWE Hall of Famer is trolling.

Fans react to RVD's tweet about Tony Khan

Most fans found the legend's reply hilarious and had a hearty laugh. Check out some of the tweets below:

𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙝𝙤 (フレスキーニョ) 🥶 @fr3zqu1nho Tony has been having some difficult days and y'all don't give him a break @TherealRVD LMAOOOOOTony has been having some difficult days and y'all don't give him a break @TherealRVD LMAOOOOO 💀 Tony has been having some difficult days and y'all don't give him a break 😂

Some called out RVD and asked him to stop trolling:

Fans were astonished by the amount of disrespect shown by the former WWE Champion.

🍌 @kidnanners @TherealRVD Imma light one up just for that sick @TherealRVD Imma light one up just for that sick https://t.co/TlBSM3NXsg

Fans also told RVD that considering the current situation, it is better for the WWE Hall of Famer to not know who Khan is.

All jokes aside, Khan seemingly has a lot of issues to resolve within his company. Fans certainly hope that he'll sort them out as soon as possible and the company will continue to grow.

What are your thoughts on the controversial post-media scrum? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended video: Check out five superstars who worked normal jobs before signing with WWE

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy