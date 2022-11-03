Blue Lock episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 5 will be broadcast on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international audiences, with a few exceptions in selected countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

Last week's episode saw Isagi's Team Z facing Team Y, as both had gotten off to a rocky start, losing their opening game. With everything at stake, both teams cannot afford to lose. If they do, they can bid farewell to their career as a professional footballer even before their third game begins.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 4 of the Blue Lock anime.

Will Team Z be able to make their comeback win in Blue Lock episode 5?

Release date, time, and where to watch

Ikki Niko as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 5, titled To be reborn, will be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 1.30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the chapter will also vary between different time zones, allowing most international fans to watch the episode on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Blue Lock episode 5 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9.30 am PDT, November 5

Central Daylight Time: 11.30 am CDT, November 5

Eastern Daylight Time: 12.30 pm EDT, November 5

British Summer Time: 5.30 pm BST, November 5

Central European Summer Time: 6.30 pm CEST, November 5

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm IST, November 5

Philippine Standard Time: 12.30 am PHT, November 6

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2 am ACDT, November 6

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 5 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime can also be streamed on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The same episode will also be released in South and South-East Asia on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. However, it will only be available as members-only content.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 5?

Meguru Bachira a seen in Blue Lock episode 5 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 5 will feature a battle between Yoichi Isagi and Ikki Niko as both are set to clash to try and get their team to win. The match is already in its second half, with the score already tied at 1-1 after Gagamaru tapped in Isagi's deflected shot.

Previously, Team Z believed Okawa Hibiki to be the cornerstone of Team Y. However, it was Niko, as identified by Isagi, preventing a counter-attack against his team.

What happened last time?

Blue Lock episode 4, titled Premonition and Intuition, saw Team Z trying to come up with strategies to play football efficiently. They discussed each member's specialty, which is when Kuon Wataru devised a strategy where everyone would switch positions every 10 minutes, allowing everyone to play as a striker.

Team Y as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Later, Rensuke came to meet Isagi in the canteen to thank him for the pass he made in the first match. The two shared their thoughts on football, as they seemingly became well acquainted with each other.

On the second match day, Team Y and Team Z arrived on the field, as the latter focused on Hibiki being Team Y's key player. However, something didn't feel right when the match was being played, as Niko sent the ball to Hibiki, helping Team Y take the lead in the first half.

Gin Gagamaru as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

In the second half, Team Z resumed their strategy when a header from Gagamaru helped them win a corner kick. During the corner kick, Isagi realized that Niko was the key player for Team Y, thus marking him and winning the ball back after it got cleared by Team Y. Isagi tried to place a shot, which Niko happened to deflect. However, Gagamaru was able to tap-in the ball, tying the score at 1-1.

