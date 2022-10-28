Blue Lock episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 4 is scheduled for release this Sunday, October 30, at around 1:30 am JST. It will first air on Japanese networks like TV Asahi for fans to enjoy. A few moments later, it will be released for international audiences via Crunchyroll. If you live in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, or Thailand, the episode will be available on Netflix.

Last week’s release gave fans a taste of what the first selection tournament is all about. Team Z played an intense soccer match against Barou and the players of Team X. Although they lost, Isagi and Bachira learned a valuable lesson regarding how to survive the project. Blue Lock episode 4 will showcase the match between Team Z and Team Y. Keep reading to learn more about the release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock anime adaptation.

Will Isagi lead his team to victory in Blue Lock episode 4?

When will the episode be released in other parts of the world?

Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 4 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Blue Lock episode 4 will be launched worldwide soon after it airs in Japan. This means that fans will not have to wait long to enjoy the match between Teams Y and Z. Below, you will find a table containing the timings for the episode, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time – 9:30 am, October 29

Central Daylight Time – 11:30 am, October 29

Eastern Daylight Time – 12:30 pm, October 29

British Summer Time – 5:30 pm, October 29

Central European Summer Time – 6:30 pm, October 29

Indian Standard Time – 10:00 pm, October 29

Philippine Time – 12:30 am, October 30

Australian Central Daylight Time – 2:00 am, October 30

Fans are encouraged to use the aforementioned streaming services to enjoy Blue Lock episode 4. By doing so, they can directly support the official release of the show.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 4

Kunigami in Blue Lock episode 4 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

During their match against Barou and his team, Isagi and Bachira were forced to learn the true meaning of soccer. That said, ego is forcing the players to become individuals who will inspire their teammates to shine on the field. While the boys continue to compete against each other, they will have to find a way to work together.

Blue Lock episode 4 will show fans what Isagi and his teammates learned after their last match. Team Y may not have players as skilled as Barou, considering that they are a lower-ranked side, but they still could prove problematic for Team Z. The previously used strategy of fighting over the ball will not work this time.

Isagi in Blue Lock episode 4 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Yoichi needs to prove to his teammates that working as a unit is the only way for them to survive. Bachira and Kunigami are aware of this fact, as they were the only ones to work with Isagi in the last game. The three of them will have to work together to convince the rest of the team to work in unison. If they do not achieve this, they will risk being eliminated.

Lastly, Blue Lock episode 4 will introduce fans to the members of Team Y. As happened with team X, it is unlikely that all eleven members of the opposing team will be relevant to the story. Based on the preview images shared on social media, Team Y will have two aces, Hibiki Okawa and Ikki Niko. Fans will have to wait until the episode is released to learn more about them.

What happened in the last episode?

Barou in Blue Lock episode 3 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Blue Lock episode 3 began with Team Z getting ready to face their first opponents, Team X. The opposing side was led by a man named Barou, a gigantic athlete who considered himself the king of football. He scored a goal in the first few minutes of the game, motivating his team to keep scoring.

Isagi and Bachira knew their team would not be able to win, so they came up with a plan to score at least one goal. Meguru passed the ball to Yoichi, who was ready to shoot the ball into the net. Barou, however, stopped the protagonist, forcing him to pass the ball to Kunigami, who managed to score the goal. After the game was over, Isagi explained to his team that they needed a player to motivate all of them.

