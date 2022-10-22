Shohei Ohtani: Top 5 destinations for the Japanese phenom in the upcoming offseason

Shohei Ohtani, one of the greatest players to ever play the game, sent shockwaves through the baseball community with his recent comments. The two-way Japanese sensation returned to Japan and was critical of the Los Angeles Angels.

"I have a rather negative impression of the season," said Ohtani through a translator.

Will Shohei Ohtani request a move from Southern California?

Rumors are now swirling about where Shohei Ohtani will end up next year. The reigning MVP has completed his fourth year in the MLB and is yet to appear in the playoffs.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports "I Have A Negative Impression" - Shohei Ohtani Goes Home, Immediately Criticizes The Angels To Japanese Media barstoolsports.com/blog/3439626/i… "I Have A Negative Impression" - Shohei Ohtani Goes Home, Immediately Criticizes The Angels To Japanese Media barstoolsports.com/blog/3439626/i… https://t.co/aPuxIyKxVZ

"'I Have A Negative Impression' - Shohei Ohtani Goes Home, Immediately Criticizes The Angels To Japanese Media" - Barstool Sports

Ohtani was severely underpaid during his time with the Angels. In February 2021, he signed a 2-year/$8.5 million contract with the Angels. He recently agreed to a 1-year/$30 million extension with the club. Keep in mind that any team that puts up a big contract for Ohtani's services will not only get a solid pitcher, but an elite hitter as well.

Many believe that the Angels will either trade Ohtani this offseason or lose him to free agency next year. If the Angels have another subpar season similar to 2022, it is almost guaranteed that Ohtani is leaving Anaheim.

#5 Los Angeles Dodgers

If Shohei Ohtani doesn't want to move houses, the Los Angeles Dodgers seem like the logical choice. Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium of Anaheim are separated by only 31.7 miles.

The Dodgers also offer one of the best rosters in the league and a team that has proven that they can go deep in the playoffs. Per Spotrac, they currently have the second-highest payroll for 2022 and management has shown they are willing to spend on top talent.

With the Dodgers missing out on the World Series for the second year in a row, Ohtani could be the missing piece to their puzzle.

#4 St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals were rumored to be interested in Juan Soto before the slugger moved to the San Diego Padres during the trade deadline. Shohei Ohtani could be the power-hitter the Cardinals need.

With Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols expected to retire soon, Ohtani could fill the roles of the two players.

The Cardinals have plenty of young talent to trade away. They also have the finances available to attract a star of Shohei's caliber.

#3 New York Yankees

During the August trade deadline, the New York Yankees put together a package for Shohei Ohtani. Rumor was that the Yankees were interested in bringing Ohtani to New York.

With arguably their most talented player entering free agency this year, the Yankees are in need of offensive talent. With Aaron Judge's uncertain contract situation, there is a hole in the Yankees lineup.

Ohtani will receive everything he is looking for with the Yankees. A massive salary, a city where he can build his brand, and most importantly, a team that values winning over everything else. The bright lights of New York could be an ideal fir for the Japanese sensation.

#2 New York Mets

The New York Mets are one of the bookies favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani. The team is backed by one of the richest owners in the league, Steve Cohen. He has shown that he is not afraid to loosen the purse strings. The Mets have had the highest payroll in the league this year, per Spotrac.

The team is investing heavily in search of their first World Series Championship since 1986 when they defeated the Boston Red Sox. The Mets have the desire, funds, and talent to win it all. It is now just about finding the right formula.

#1 Los Angeles Angels

Baseball fans around the globe will be disappointed if Ohtani returns to the Los Angeles Angels next year, but that appears to be the most likely outcome. The Angels have signed the superstar to a one-year deal and will do their best to hold on to their most valuable asset.

Jason Smith @howaboutafresca Shohei Ohtani lands in Japan, and after an 11 hour flight has an immediate press conference at the airport and says he had a 'negative impression' of the season. So, yeah, he's telling the Angels they better trade him. And it'll happen after the World Series. Shohei Ohtani lands in Japan, and after an 11 hour flight has an immediate press conference at the airport and says he had a 'negative impression' of the season. So, yeah, he's telling the Angels they better trade him. And it'll happen after the World Series.

"Shohei Ohtani lands in Japan, and after an 11 hour flight has an immediate press conference at the airport and says he had a 'negative impression' of the season. So, yeah, he's telling the Angels they better trade him. And it'll happen after the World Series." - Jason Smith

Arte Moreno is rumored to be looking for a buyer for the Los Angeles Angels. If that is the case, the value of the team will be much higher with Ohtani on the roster.

Many believe that Shohei Ohtani is wasting his talent remaining with the Angels organization. The team has failed to reach the playoffs for eight straight seasons. If the club hopes to have any chance of holding on to one of the best players in the league, they will need to start strong next year. They will need to make the playoffs otherwise it seems certain that Ohtani will move on.

Poll : 0 votes