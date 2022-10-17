Blue Lock’s trope-breaking plot divides the community on Twitter

Since the first episode of Blue Lock was released two weeks ago, the anime community has been raving nonstop about this gripping show. Due to how popular the manga has become since its release, the anime adaptation was almost inevitable. However, no one expected how much hype the series would cause among anime fans worldwide.

Nonetheless, not everyone had the same reaction after watching the first two episodes of the Blue Lock anime adaptation. Some fans have taken to Twitter to talk about the lack of reality found within the show. While not everyone is displeased with the series, many fans have strong opinions about it. Keep reading to learn more about what the anime community says on social media.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock anime series.

Bachira’s monster reveal in Blue Lock caused controversy on Twitter

Bachira and Isagi (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Kodansha)

For many years, sports anime fans have enjoyed amazing series that try to perfectly depict their favorite games. Anime like Haikyuu!!, Free!, and Ao Ashi always try to stay true to the sport on which they are based. Because of how accurate most sports anime series are when it comes to rules, regulations, and other aspects of the game, fans tend to avoid shows that deviate from the norm.

In the past, series like Kuroko no Basket, which is known for how unrealistic their depiction of basketball is, were shunned by sports anime fans. When the Blue Lock anime adaptation was announced, fans became elated. The manga series has been praised in many countries since it was first published in 2018.

Unfortunately, the excitement that many sports anime fans felt faded after the first two episodes of the series were released. The community was expecting Blue Lock to be an anime similar to Ao Ashi, which is a faithful depiction of soccer. Instead, Kaneshiro’s manga focuses more on the individual players partaking in the experiment called the Blue Lock project, going against everything known about sports anime.

What was the reaction on Twitter like?

Moments after the release of episode 1, fans shared their opinions on social media. While most viewers were shocked by what they saw, the vast majority enjoyed the show. The series is the antithesis of what shows like Haikyuu!! are about. Many viewers were drawn to the series because of the experiment's egotism and cruelty.

👑🌹Queen Kim🌹👑 CW: Naruto @Saxypenguin I thought Blue Lock was going to be a regular sports anime, this was NOT what I was expecting I thought Blue Lock was going to be a regular sports anime, this was NOT what I was expecting‼️😲 https://t.co/ytIRKjv4V4

take5 @take5u_u #bluelock deviates from those usual group type of sport animes. it also gives me that aot and squid game vibes. so far im enjoying it. #bluelock deviates from those usual group type of sport animes. it also gives me that aot and squid game vibes. so far im enjoying it.

Deezy @313DEEZY I thought they were taking their sport a tad too seriously in haikyuu until I saw how passionate those fellers in blue lock are I thought they were taking their sport a tad too seriously in haikyuu until I saw how passionate those fellers in blue lock are

Empress Temi Roronoa!!! 🖤👑 @patramills 🤣 Y’all didn’t tell me Blue Lock is pretty much Shaolin Soccer anime, cos what—— this is not football oh Y’all didn’t tell me Blue Lock is pretty much Shaolin Soccer anime, cos what—— this is not football oh💀🤣 https://t.co/FOdckTiUjO

แหกตาดูนะคะ @toyourworldbabe

: use their feet to kick the ball

: use their feet to kick teammate Bluelock is a football anime: use their feet to kick the ball: use their feet to kick teammate Bluelock is a football anime: use their feet to kick the ball ❌: use their feet to kick teammate ✅

Sadly, others complained about the series being too unrealistic. Before watching, they expected Isagi to embark on a journey to become the best with the help of their friends. They had not anticipated the characters attempting to kick each other in the face since the first episode. This subversion of expectations drove many viewers away from the series.

Alexiaaa ♡ @Alexa_Fandoms No wonder everyone is hyped about Bluelock having an anime, did not expect this to be football/soccer but with a squid game twist with it lol, gonna go read the mnaga now after the 1st episode No wonder everyone is hyped about Bluelock having an anime, did not expect this to be football/soccer but with a squid game twist with it lol, gonna go read the mnaga now after the 1st episode

Antifreeze @AntiBunbun Bluelock is DEFINITELY not a ordinary Sports #Anime . It's like Squid Games to find the best Striker in Japan. Bluelock is DEFINITELY not a ordinary Sports #Anime. It's like Squid Games to find the best Striker in Japan.

Breezy J @Breezy_J117 Blue Lock goes hard, basically Squid Games but for soccer Blue Lock goes hard, basically Squid Games but for soccer 🔥 ⚽ 🔥

SP @Sketchy_Pickle Glad I checked out the Bluelock anime. Thought it was a generic soccer anime but it’s more like squid game with less consequences Glad I checked out the Bluelock anime. Thought it was a generic soccer anime but it’s more like squid game with less consequences

Some fans have even compared the series to the hit show Squid Games. While for some, this is a good thing, as it changes the usual premise of soccer anime series, others find it appalling. The community cannot seem to decide whether they like the competitive aspect of the series or not.

Johnny @JohnnySpittin Mind you this is from an anime where they play soccer Mind you this is from an anime where they play soccer https://t.co/UPcoTSbcLi

rocketstorm @rocketstormm12

I mean obviously it's a team-oriented sport, not ego ground, and I prefer my sport anime to be as much down to earth as possible, thats why kuroko no basket didnt catch my attention @hanayushalt listen, this goes against all the principles of Ao Ashi and soccer as a whole, this is NOT soccer.I mean obviously it's a team-oriented sport, not ego ground, and I prefer my sport anime to be as much down to earth as possible, thats why kuroko no basket didnt catch my attention @hanayushalt listen, this goes against all the principles of Ao Ashi and soccer as a whole, this is NOT soccer.I mean obviously it's a team-oriented sport, not ego ground, and I prefer my sport anime to be as much down to earth as possible, thats why kuroko no basket didnt catch my attention https://t.co/lJONznRIAU

A large portion of the community expressed dissatisfaction with Blue Lock's seriousness. Jinpachi’s dream about the winner of his project standing atop a pile of corpses is being used to criticize the show. The scene where Bachira reveals to Isagi that he has a monster inside of him has also been heavily mocked on social media.

eneirda ♡ @_eneirda ok i cant rate blue lock yet with just 2 eps but this is so unrealistic compared to ao ashi. ok i cant rate blue lock yet with just 2 eps but this is so unrealistic compared to ao ashi. 😭

🐂 @_el__toro I'm gonna be annoyed if Blue Lock, the most unrealistic soccer/football anime , gets more recognition than Ao Ashi. I'm gonna be annoyed if Blue Lock, the most unrealistic soccer/football anime , gets more recognition than Ao Ashi.

🌿 @koitotwt the beef between ao ashi and blue lock fans is so funny the beef between ao ashi and blue lock fans is so funny

Ash Ekrixi 💥 Vtuber @AshEkrixi In general, I'm liking BLUELOCK. But people calling it "WAY better than Haikyuu" are... totally on one lol. It's just a shounen anime with some soccer. Versus an actual sports anime. They're totally different. And Haikyuu is still better. In general, I'm liking BLUELOCK. But people calling it "WAY better than Haikyuu" are... totally on one lol. It's just a shounen anime with some soccer. Versus an actual sports anime. They're totally different. And Haikyuu is still better.

Shreeh @ShreehAsh42 Blue lock is already better than Haikyuu Blue lock is already better than Haikyuu

6ix ☯︎ @NasVercetti blue lock has potential to be better than haikyuu blue lock has potential to be better than haikyuu

As expected, the comparisons between Blue Lock and other sports anime reached Twitter as well. Aoi Ashi and Haikyuu!!’s fandoms began criticizing the series for not being as realistic as their shows. However, the Blue Lock fandom responded by claiming that their series was better. Some fans simply preferred to enjoy both shows without trying to stir up controversy.

aira 🦈✨ @novacchi "blue lock is so unrealistic"



you're right. there's no way barou shouei's hair can stay this stiff the entire day and not have it flop down on his face "blue lock is so unrealistic"you're right. there's no way barou shouei's hair can stay this stiff the entire day and not have it flop down on his face https://t.co/WADf3SGvpZ

rell @cynorpg blue lock slander because of how unrealistic it is?? sorry to burst ur bubble but thats actually the point...... blue lock slander because of how unrealistic it is?? sorry to burst ur bubble but thats actually the point......

🍡 rin @30percentsugar_ ‘blue lock is unrealistic’ ok and??? so are most sports anime??? i grew up watching inazuma eleven and i absolutely loved it ‘blue lock is unrealistic’ ok and??? so are most sports anime??? i grew up watching inazuma eleven and i absolutely loved it 😭💀

Quenton Greene @qstonefree a man that plays basketball like Kobe a dude named Akashi who can use a emperor eye in basketball so logic is different in Sports anime same Wit Blue lock the soccer anime Johnny @JohnnySpittin Mind you this is from an anime where they play soccer Mind you this is from an anime where they play soccer https://t.co/UPcoTSbcLi I mean Kuroko basketball has a man that disappearsa man that plays basketball like Kobe a dude named Akashi who can use a emperor eye in basketballso logic is different in Sports anime same Wit Blue lock the soccer anime twitter.com/johnnyspittin/… I mean Kuroko basketball has a man that disappears 😭a man that plays basketball like Kobe a dude named Akashi who can use a emperor eye in basketball 😂so logic is different in Sports anime same Wit Blue lock the soccer anime twitter.com/johnnyspittin/…

Lastly, after hundreds of tweets complaining about Blue Lock’s lack of realism, the fandom came to its defense. Many fans believe that the series is designed to be unrealistic. The show never tried to be a realistic representation of what soccer is like. Some fans mocked those who complained about the series being unrealistic with fake complaints.

Final thoughts

The series is here to stay (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro/Kodansha)

As many fans are aware, Blue Lock is nothing like the sports anime that we have grown accustomed to over the last few years. The show decided to leave behind the faithful depiction of soccer to focus on the character development of Isagi and his rivals. Each episode will be filled with intense moments that not every fan will be able to enjoy.

Nevertheless, those who enjoy and appreciate the unique plot of the series should be prepared for the unexpected. Blue Lock will have many twists that neither the fans nor the characters will see coming. Whether you enjoy the show or not, it is likely to become one of the most influential sports anime ever.

Poll : 0 votes