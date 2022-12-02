Blue Lock episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 9 will air on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Team Z preparing for their match against Team V, as it might as well be their last attempt to become professional footballers. When the match finally did begin, Team V was quick to copy Team Z's tactics and was successfully able to score past Iemon to make the score 1-0.

Team Z set to get overwhelmed by Team V trio's attacks in Blue Lock episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Blue Lock episode 9 is set to be released on December 4, 2022. The release date and time of the episode will vary depending on the time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Blue Lock episode 9 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, December 3

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 3

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, December 3

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 3

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 3

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 3

Philippine Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, December 4

Japanese Standard Time: 1.30 am, Sunday, December 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, December 4

Blue Lock episode 9 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

As for countries in South and South-East Asia, the anime will also be available to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel’s membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 9?

Blue Lock episode 9, titled Awakening, is set to resume the match between Team Z and Team V from right where the previous episode ended. In the first half of the match, Team Z is set to be overwhelmed by the abilities of the three Team V top scorers, Tsurugi Zantetsu, Mikage Reo, and Nagi Seishiro.

The attacking power of the duo, Nagi and Reo, in particular, is going to be very overwhelming as they have yet to be defeated for half a year. As Team Z's hearts will be broken by Team V's abilities, Meguru Bachira's play helps re-ignite the ego within the Team Z players as they try their best for a comeback win.

With only a little time left, Team Z must try to awaken their talent and surpass it.

What happened last time?

In Blue Lock episode 8, we saw Ego tasking all the players to find their goal formula, one that they will be able to recreate at any given moment. Isagi wanted to formulate one and thus sought help from Barou.

Elsewhere, fans got a flashback to Nagi and Reo as they got to learn how Reo became interested in football and how he identified Nagi's talent in the game.

Fans even got a glimpse of Kuon's past as he seemed unapologetic about his betrayal of the team.

Lastly, as the match began, Nagi and Reo quickly combined their abilities to help Team V lead the game within the opening minutes.

