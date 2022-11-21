Blue Lock episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 8 will air on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Chigiri finally showcasing his special weapon, his pace, against Team W. After getting motivated by Isagi's persistence, Chigiri pushed past his injury fear to score the equalizing goal against Team W. The episode later also revealed three new characters from Team V.

Team Z will analyze their opponents in Blue Lock episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Blue Lock episode 8 is set to be released on November 27, 2022. The release date and time of the episode will vary depending on the time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Blue Lock episode 8 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, November 26

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, November 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, November 26

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, November 26

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, November 26

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, November 26

Philippine Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, November 27

Japanese Standard Time: 1.30 am, Sunday, November 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, November 27

Blue Lock episode 8 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

As for countries in South and South-East Asia, the anime will also be available to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel’s membership service Ani-One Asia Ultra.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 8?

In the previous episode, Isagi and Team Z declared that they were going to win against Team V. Blue Lock episode 8 might feature Team Z coming up with new strategies given how Kuon had already betrayed them. It remains to be seen how the rest of the team will now treat him.

Given how Kuon used to coach the team previously, another character will most likely take up that spot. Lemon did take up the role of the coach when Kuon was late for the meeting, and that could be a hint that Lemon was coaching material.

The episode might also feature some backstory about the newly-introduced Team V characters Tsurugi Zantetsu, Mikage Reo, and Nagi Seishiro.

What happened last time?

Blue Lock episode 7, titled Rush, saw Team Z try to push for a fourth goal to end the match in a tie. With Team W knowing all of Team Z's tactics, Isagi and the crew struggled to find an opening when the audience was shown a flashback to Chigiri's past.

He used to be his team's best player, bound to become one of the best strikers in the world with the help of his pace. Unfortunately, he later picked up an injury, which forced him into rehabilitation. Since then, he has been afraid to let loose and run the way he used to.

However, after seeing Isagi's persistence, Chigiri was motivated to run as rank across the field, going past several Team W players to score the equalizer, ending the match at 4-4.

At the end of the episode, Kuon was seen trying to plot against Team Z with Team V players - Tsurugi Zantetsu, Mikage Reo, and Nagi Seishiro, however, Team V weren't interested in the same.

