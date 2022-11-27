Blue Lock episode 8: Kuon explains why he betrayed his teammates, Ego introduces the formula, and Team Z vs Team V begins

Blue Lock episode 8 was released a few hours ago at 2 pm ET on November 26, 2022. It focuses on Team Z's determination to improve and win the next match against Team V. Many of the players are concerned that if they do not win the next game, their football careers will be over.

Following Team Z's tie against Team W in the previous game, they are still in the competition thanks to Chigiri, but they are hanging by a thread. They now need a new set of strategies because they have been betrayed and are lacking a teammate. Blue Lock episode 8, titled Formula For Success, shows Isagi's search for a formula that will help them win every game.

Disclaimer: this article contains spoilers from the anime Blue Lock.

Blue Lock episode 8 is about finding a tried and tested strategy that will guarantee goals

Kuon as seen in Blue Lock episode 8 (Image via 8bit)

While everyone in Team Z expresses worry over the upcoming match against Team V, which they need to win in order to qualify, Kuon is also there with them in the same room. Some teammates attempt to gang up on him but Isagi stops them and reminds them that they cannot win without eleven players on their side.

Kuon states that whether they win or lose, he will proceed to the next round because he is at the top of the Blue Lock ranking list. He is unconcerned about his teammates because his past teammates did not support his dream of winning the World Cup. He has had to become selfish in order to achieve his goal.

Ego tells the group to come up with a formula

Ego explaining the goal formula in Blue Lock episode 8 (Image via 8bit)

Ego tells everyone in Blue Lock episode 8 that they are terrible strikers because they don't have a formula that guarantees goals. He says so because winning a couple of games here and there or scoring goals at key moments is not the way to play a match. Ego also says that the world's best strikers all have personal goal formulas that they can replicate, otherwise, their goals will be regarded as luck or coincidence.

Ego claims that in a game full of unpredictable moments and changing opponents, only the formula can anchor the team and guarantee wins. It is necessary to move beyond the realm of coincidences and seize the game.

Barou and Isagi face off

Barou as seen in Blue Lock episode 8 (Image via 8bit)

When Isagi travels to the field to figure out a formula in Blue Lock episode 8, he runs upon Barou practicing. The two begin a one-on-one match, but Isagi is unable to do much in the first round as Barou easily scores a goal from quite the distance.

During the second and third rounds, Isagi uses his spatial awareness to nearly figure out Barou's formula for scoring so many goals. He can hit powerful and highly accurate shots from a specific zone on the pitch, and he relies on his incredible physique to reach there during a match.

Reo and Nagi's relationship

Reo as seen in Blue Lock episode 8 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 8 shows a glimpse of how Nagi and Reo's relationship came to be. In a flashback scene, it is revealed that Reo is the heir of the Mikage Corporation. He found his life to be boring because he had everything he wanted. But then he became motivated to win the World Cup despite his parents' wishes.

He met Nagi one day and was impressed by his athleticism when Nagi jumped down the staircase and caught his phone with his foot before it fell to the ground. It is implied that his obsession with Nagi stems from his view of him as a means to his goal.

Team Z vs Team V

Team Z vs Team V in Blue Lock episode 8 (Image via 8bit)

The match between Team Z and Team V begins in Blue Lock episode 8. Everyone is nervous, but they are willing to put in the effort to win another game so that they can continue to play football together.

The match starts off in favor of Team Z, with Isagi's spatial awareness coming extremely handy. They have done their homework, and devised a strategy to counter Team V's usual attacking gameplay.

However, the tides turn within minutes when Reo and Nagi decide to change their plan. Nagi demonstrates incredible ball control and scores a goal that astounds everyone.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

The previous episode perfectly depicted the pressure that each of Team Z's players was under, given the 4-3 score. Furthermore, Kuon switching sides and disclosing their tactics was a huge disadvantage.

Despite this, everyone from Lemon to Isagi was equally committed to staying in the game. This motivated Chigiri to face his fear of injuring his knee. In high school, he was known for his speed, but he once suffered an injury that threatened to end his career. He ended up scoring an equalizer that secured another game in the league for Team Z.

Kuon, on the other hand, tasted karma after betraying his team when he tried to ally himself with his opponents and was turned down. Kuon was seen attempting to divulge Team Z's secrets to Team V as well, but was rejected. At the end of the episode, Zantetsu, Reo, and Nagi, Team V's three most powerful players, were introduced.

Poll : 0 votes