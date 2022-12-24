Blue Lock anime's Second Selection arc key visual features Isagi and Rin

As seen in episode 11 of Blue Lock, by scoring a goal against Team V, Team Z managed to qualify for the second selection. However, the intimidating presence of a new character, Itoshi Rin, who headed in first for the second selection, overshadowed the initial excitement. Rin is the younger brother of Itoshi Sae, the renowned midfielder.

With episode 12, the anime will be entering the third arc of the Blue Lock manga series, Second Selection: Rivalry Battle. Blue lock has revealed a new key visual to commemorate the series' latest arc, which featured the newly introduced character, Itoshi Rin, and the protagonist of the series, Yoichi Isagi.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manga spoilers for Blue Lock.

Blue Lock’s Second Selection arc will begin the rivalry between Isagi and Rin

Paris X Gen’s prodigal attacker, Itoshi Rin, popularly known as the “Puppeteer,” is one of two players in Blue Lock who has top-tier stats. He is primarily renowned for his highly calculated kicks, which are deemed to be near perfect. From a young age, Rin aspired to become an excellent and robust player like his elder brother. Rin has a lot of pride as a striker and dreams of becoming the world’s best.

His ambition borders on arrogance, which is why instead of friends, he has made countless rivals. Rin has a habit of looking down on other players by calling them "lukewarm" or "mediocre." In contrast, Isagi is an easy-going and friendly person who also sailed on the boat to become the world’s best striker.

Rin and Isagi will likely encounter each other in the first stage of the second selection. In the first stage, an individual striker from the qualified team will have to score 100 goals in 90 minutes. The hologram goalkeeper Blue Lock Man's difficulty will increase after 30 goals are scored. After 60 goals, additional holograms will be deployed to make the situation even more strenuous for the players.

However, it is not just the first round, as Rin and Isagi will likely enter battle in the second, third, and fourth/final rounds. This new rivalry will eventually make the upcoming episodes of Blue Lock even more enthralling.

Blue Lock’s synopsis and about the manga series

Here’s how Kodansha describes the series:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match.."

It continues:

"...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s Blue Lock manga series was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on August 1, 2018. As of December 16, 2022, the chapters of Blue Lock have been collected into 22 tankobon volumes. The manga series has over 10 million copies in circulation worldwide as of August 2022.

