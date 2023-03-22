Blue Lock chapter 212: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 212 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Don Lorenzo going past the Bastard Munchen players by passing the ball between his teammates.

As he was set to reach the goal, he pretended to shoot but passed the ball to Barou. However, Isagi blocked the pass in time as he stopped Lorenzo and Barou from having their chemical reaction.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Isagi will start his counterattack in Blue Lock chapter 212

Release date and time, where to read

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 212, titled Unknown, will be released on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 212 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, March 28

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, March 28

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, March 28

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, March 28

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, March 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, March 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, March 28

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, March 29

Isagi blocking Barou's shot (Image via Kodansha)

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several sources, including Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 212?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 212, titled Unknown, will most likely see Yoichi Isagi make full use of his meta-vision as he blocked Lorenzo's pass to Barou. Now that he has won possession of the ball, Isagi can try to initiate his attack by making use of his friends from Blue Lock. Moreover, Isagi had planned something with Kunigami, which could finally be revealed in the upcoming chapter.

Given that Kaiser has already been warned by Noel Noa over any illogical plays, there is a good chance that Isagi will not be interrupted by him. Thus, fans might get to witness a good attacking play organized by Isagi, unless it gets stopped by Don Lorenzo. There is also a small possibility that Ness might try and stop Isagi as a way to support Kaiser.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 211

Blue Lock chapter 211, titled Zombie, saw Don Lorenzo call out Bastard Munchen players' values, after which he initiated Ubers' attack. At the very start, Kunigami and Raichi tried to stop him, however, he got past them by using his zombie-like dribbling style.

Lorenzo got past the Bastard Munchen players by passing the ball around his teammates. That's when Hiori noticed how Lorenzo had switched positions with Niko, which would allow him to reach the penalty area.

Just when everyone's focus was drawn to Lorenzo, he passed the ball to Barou. However, Isagi blocked the pass using his meta-vision.

