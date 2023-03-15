Blue Lock chapter 211: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 211 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Barou show his new look to Isagi after he attained an auction value of 100M. Meanwhile, when the match began, Bastard Munchen was immediately introduced to another New Gen World 11 Don Lorenzo, who stands as a big obstacle in the team's attacks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Isagi will analyze Lorenzo in Blue Lock chapter 211

Release date and time, where to read

Yoichi Isagi and Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 210 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 211, titled Zombie, will be released on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 211 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, March 21

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, March 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, March 21

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, March 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, March 21

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, March 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, March 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, March 22

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several sources, including Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 211?

Don Lorenzo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 210 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 211, titled Zombie, is set to see Isagi analyze Don Lorenzo's play after he intercepted Grimm's cross to Kaiser. While Ness was able to get every other Ubers defender to focus on him, regardless of everyone's positioning, Lorenzo went after Kaiser.

Upon winning the ball, Lorenzo revealed how he was set to go after Kaiser, given that he had the highest auction value of 300M in Blue Lock. As his name suggests, he is the Ace-Eater, which is why Kaiser might not be able to play to the best of his abilities in the upcoming chapters.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 210

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 210 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 210, titled Ace-Eater, opened with Isagi and Barou quarreling after Barou headbutted Isagi. He had his hair changed as a way to change his image after accepting the 100M auction value.

As the match began, Isagi began using meta-vision at full throttle from the get-go as he aimed to defeat Kaiser and score his first goal in the Neo Egoist League.

Kaiser and Ness broke past the opposition defence by passing between each other, following which Ness jumped over Kaiser's pass and made a run towards the goal. The ball was received by Grimm as crossed it. While Ubers defenders believed that the ball was for Ness, it dropped in front of Kaiser. However, this is when Lorenzo made his presence known by trapping the pass.

