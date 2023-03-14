Blue Lock chapter 210: Barou sports a new look, the Ace-Eater arrives

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 210, fans finally got a closer look at Barou's new image as he got his hair colored after his auction value rose to 100 million. Meanwhile, the manga also revealed another player from the New Generation World 11 as the Ubers' defensive heart takes on Michael Kaiser.

The previous chapter saw Noel Noa announce the starting lineup for Bastard Munchen against Italy's Ubers. All the other players remained the same except for Ali, who Raichi replaced as the defensive midfielder. In the match, Raichi was tasked with protecting Kaiser and Isagi, all while taking control of the entire midfield.

Blue Lock chapter 210: Don Lorenzo targets Michael Kaiser

Yoichi Isagi and Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 210 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 210, titled Ace-Eater, opened with Isagi and Barou grunting in pain after the latter headbutted Isagi. Isagi got annoyed at Barou as he started calling him narcissistic for coloring his hair after reaching the 100 million auction value. However, Barou immediately insulted him in return, declaring that his value was twice the amount of Isagi's.

It was then that Aryu, Niko, and Aiku revealed that they had helped Barou change his look. As per them, he wanted to hype himself up before his face-off against Isagi. As Barou started picking on his teammates, Aiku challenged Isagi on how Ubers will take over Blue Lock's throne.

Ego Jinpachi and Anri Teieri, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 210 (Image via Kodansha)

Elsewhere, JFU President Hirotoshi Buratsuta came to Ego Jinpachi to get some merchandise approved by him. However, all of them were instantly rejected. While Buratsuta did not mind, he wanted to make sure that Blue Lock would earn a lot of money for JFU.

Back at the facility, the match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers was set to start as the spotlight was on Barou, Kaiser, and Isagi. Immediately after the match began, Isagi activated his meta vision as he trained himself to go full-throttle from the first minute.

Michael Kaiser, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 210 (Image via Kodansha)

Kaiser and Ness went past the Ubers' players by passing back and forth. However, when Niko came to stop him, Kaiser passed the ball to Ness, who jumped over it to let it go over to Grimm. The moment Ness landed, he dashed towards the goal, attracting all surrounding defenders towards him.

However, Ness was just a decoy as Grimm crossed the ball to Kaiser, who was about to shoot when Ubers' defensive heart Don Lorenzo trapped the ball. He was one of the New Gen World 11 players and had targetted Kaiser, as he identified him as Bastard Munchen's ace. It was only natural for him to go after Kaiser, given that his nickname was the Ace-Eater.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 210

Ubers team as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 210 saw Don Lorenzo make his appearance, meaning that the upcoming chapter will focus on him during Bastard Munchen's attack. Given that Isagi has already activated his meta-vision, he should be able to come up with a solution soon enough. However, till then, the focus of the manga could shift to Raichi trying to defend against Ubers' attacks.

