Blue Lock chapter 209: Raichi gets a vital role, Barou challenges Isagi

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 209, Noel Noa announced Bastard Munchen's lineup for the match against Italy's Ubers. With Ubers being a defensive team, Noel has picked a squad that should be able to break down the defense using its attacks. The focus, however, is set to be on the midfield.

The previous chapter saw Isagi training with his Blue Lock teammates as he managed to impress them with his growth. Later, when he overheard Raichi and Igaguri speaking about malicia, Isagi got an idea that could help him defeat Kaiser with 100% certainty. However, he required Kunigami's help for the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 209: Raichi gets picked as the DMF

Germany's Bastard Munchen meeting room (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 209, titled Bastard Vs Ubers, opened with Bastard Munchen fans hoping to learn the lineup as Noel Noa discloses the same in their meeting room. All the players that got picked seemed to be in the lineup, except for their defensive midfielder, as Raichi Jingo replaced Ali as the heartbeat and defensive anchor for the team.

As per Master Noel Noa, during their training sessions, when it came to dueling, 1v1 defensive win rate, and physicality, Raichi posted the best numbers, which is why he got picked over the regular defensive midfielder Ali. Hearing such high praise for his skills from the Balon d'Or winner, Raichi got hyped up, and his happiness was evident through his reaction.

Raichi Jingo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 209 (Image via Kodansha)

Given that the rest of the squad was the same, Yo Hiori and Igaguri failed to make the cut again as Noel Noa started speaking about their opponents.

Italy's Ubers was a defensive team, while their Master Snuffy was a strategist, meaning that Bastard Munchen could expect several crafty plays. The key to defeating them was by utilizing their key players Isagi and Kaiser.

This was when Raichi identified his role of crushing everyone in midfield and protecting Isagi and Kaiser so that they could come up with a solution to defeat Ubers. However, from the way Raichi accepted the role, it was tough to say if he was happy or angry. Before they headed out, Noel expressed how the key to winning this match was in the 1v1 duels, and the same will be tested.

Raichi Jingo as seen in Blue Lock chapter 209 (Image via Kodansha)

Before the team walked out, Noel gave his final words to Kaiser and Isagi, after which they walked out onto the pitch. Isagi wanted to score goals, while Kaiser himself challenged him to do the same. As they walked out, several familiar faces could be seen within Ubers' lineup, including Oliver Aiku, Ikki Niko, Aryu Jyubei, Shuto Sendou, and Shoei Barou.

While Isagi was busy greeting his friends from the opposing team, Barou charged towards him and headbutted him. This was Barou's declaration of how he planned to devour Isagi. However, the headbutt hurt them both.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 209

Ubers as seen in Blue Lock chapter 209 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 209 saw Raichi finally getting picked in the team, meaning he was set to play a key figure in the upcoming match.

The title for the next chapter is set to be Ace-Eater, which could be a hint towards Raichi, who might challenge Barou. However, it could also have something to do with Isagi and Kaiser.

Poll : 0 votes