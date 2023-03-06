Blue Lock chapter 209: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 209 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Isagi training with his Blue Lock teammates as his performance impressed everyone. Then, as Isagi was speaking to Hiori, he overheard Igaguri and Raichi's conversation, which inspired him to devise a new plan to defeat Kaiser. However, he needed Kunigami's help for the same.

Noel Noa will announce Bastard Muchen's starting lineup in Blue Lock chapter 209

Release date and time, where to read

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 208 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 209 will be released on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 209 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, March 7

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, March 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, March 7

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, March 7

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, March 7

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, March 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, March 7

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, March 8

Kunigami Rensuke, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 208 (Image via Kodansha)

While there are several unofficial websites online where one can read the manga, the only way for fans to read the manga officially is by purchasing either a physical or digital copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine through several sources, including Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, Reader Store, etc.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 209?

Blue Lock chapter 209, titled Bastard Vs Ubers, will most likely see Germany's Bastar Munchen team head over to the match against Italy's Ubers. But before that, Germany's Master Noel Noa might announce the starting lineup for the upcoming match.

Raichi Jingo, as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Given how Raichi was left frustrated after the previous match, there might be some spotlight on him, including his addition to the starting lineup. If Raichi gets picked in the lineup, fans will most likely learn about his role in the team.

The upcoming chapter could also disclose some information on Isagi's new plan to defeat Kaiser. However, there is a huge chance that the secret could get delayed until halfway through the match.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 208

Raichi, Isagi, and Igaguri, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 208 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 208, titled 100, began with Isagi doing stamina training with Raichi and Igaguri, followed by one-touch pass and off-the-ball training. Everyone was mesmerized by Isagi's growth, following which he was seen discussing the same with Hiori Yo.

Isagi explained his meta vision and how he lacked a certain skill to defeat Kaiser 100%. However, after hearing Igaguri and Raichi's conversation over malicia, Isagi got an idea for which he headed to Kunigami for some assistance.

