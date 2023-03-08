Blue Lock chapter 210: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock chapter 210 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, though one must purchase the copy physically or digitally.

The previous chapter saw Noel Noa choosing the starting lineup for Bastard Munchen as he picked Raichi as the defensive midfielder for the team. While he was tasked with protecting Isagi and Kaiser, the two aces are ready to concoct a plan to defeat Ubers.

Isagi faces Barou in Blue Lock chapter 210

Release date and time, where to read

Blue Lock chapter 210, titled Ace-Eater, will be released on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Blue Lock chapter 210 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, March 14

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, March 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, March 14

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, March 14

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, March 14

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, March 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, March 14

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, March 15

While there are several unofficial websites where one can read the Blue Lock manga, the only way for fans to read it officially is by purchasing Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine either physically or digitally through several sources, including Apple iBooks, Amazon, Rakuten Books, eBookJapan, and Reader Store, among others.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 210?

Blue Lock chapter 210, titled Ace-Eater, will most likely feature a battle between two former comrades - Yoichi Isagi and Shoei Barou. While both of them initially had negative impressions of each other, during the second selection, the two strikers developed a rivalry-like relationship where Isagi was the protagonist and Barou was the antagonist.

Now, finally, after a long time, the two strikers were to face each other in the Neo-Egoist League. The stakes are high for Isagi, as even after bagging three assists, he is yet to score a goal. He had come up with a plan for the same, although it wasn't revealed to fans. The only thing fans know is that it involves Kunigami.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 209

Blue Lock chapter 209, titled Bastard Vs Ubers, saw Noel Noa announce the lineup for Bastard Muchen for the match against Ubers as he replaced Ali with Raichi as the defensive anchor for the team. He was to dominate the midfield using his physicality and 1v1 defensive win rate and protect the team's aces - Isagi and Kaiser.

Isagi himself had a huge task at hand as he needed to score a goal. As Bastard Munchen walked out onto the pitch, the Ubers' team was waiting for them. Barou immediately went to challenge Isagi and headbutted him.

