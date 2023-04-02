Blue Lock chapter 213 spoilers and raw scans: Team Z reunion inspires Isagi's evolution

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 213 out, fans got to see a lovely reunion of the former Team Z players. Here, Chigiri and Bachira arrived at the Germany stratum to meet Isagi and Kunigami, following which the four egoists tested each other to see their growth ever since the start of the Neo-Egoist League.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Kurona together going past the Ubers' players. While several players, including Yukimiya, Kaiser, Aiku, Aryu, and Niko tried to stop them, the duo were unstoppable. The moment Isagi managed to get into the penalty area, Ness came to stop him. However, the former managed to score the goal using his left foot.

Blue Lock chapter 213 spoilers: The secret to Isagi's evolution is hinted

Blue Lock chapter 213, titled E-4, opened with everyone being shocked by Isagi's left-footed direct shot goal. He managed to score his first goal in the Neo Egoist League despite Ness's interference. Following that, Aiku was seemingly impressed, while the latter was in denial, asking Isagi what he did to his body to attain his new weapon.

Blue Lock chapter 213 then showed the events when Isagi approached Kunigami in chapter 208. Igaguri's malicia made Isagi realize that his direct shot's biggest weakness was that he could only shoot accurately using his right foot. As Kunigami had learned to be ambidextrous like Noel Noa, Isagi hoped to learn the ability from him.

Despite Kunigami's rejection, Isagi kept insisting as he was fine with training with Kunigami to see how his body works. Upon hearing this, Kunigami advised Isagi not to do it as it would completely disbalance his body. The only reason the former himself was able to become ambidextrous in the wildcard was due to his muscle mass and frame.

Isagi realized that Kunigami cared for him, which is why he advised him not to ruin his body. As the two started to walk out of the room, Chigiri was seen walking towards them. He had come to the Germany stratum to speak to Kunigami as they had not been able to do so before. Chigiri wanted to make sure that both he and Kunigami would observe each other's growth.

That's when Bachira arrived at the Germany stratum as well, where he revealed how he had come to meet Kunigami and Isagi. Bachira was impressed by the duo's performance during Bastard Munchen's match against Manshine City. Thus, he wanted Kunigami to train him, following which he climbed over his back. While Kunigami was visibly irritated, Chigiri suggested a 2 vs 2 between the four egoists.

Bachira and Isagi teamed up while Kunigami and Chigiri did the same. Isagi remembered that Chigiri and Bachira had also developed new weapons. Thus, it occurred to Isagi that all he needed to do was customize his left-footed shoot, which would avoid messing up his body.

Meanwhile, back in the present, Isagi monogoued as to how the 2 vs 2 gave him a hint to use his left foot for a "direct shot" With this "side weapon", Isagi can now control the match, allowing him to evolve after meeting his old friends.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 213

Blue Lock chapter 213 spoilers showed Isagi meeting his Team Z friends. After this reunion, their relationship could have gotten better with Kunigami, following which Isagi could defeat Kaiser, alongside his Bastard Muchen teammate. Moreover, he and Kunigami must remember that Don Lorenzo could create a huge challenge for the two strikers.

