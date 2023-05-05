Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5: Science Ship Perseus sets out for its first expedition, Senku announces a new mission

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 aired on Thursday, May 4, 2023, continuing Senku and others’ quest to finish what they started after de-petrifying Ryuusui, the giant Science Ship Perseus. Although it is rare to see Senku caught up in a pinch when he is the eminent mastermind behind rebuilding civilization, Ryuusui was the one who stole the spotlight in the fifth episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5, titled Science Ship Perseus, proved that “the key to abundance is hard work,” as Senku and his Kingdom of Science have finally set off for their grand expedition.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 sees Ryuusui’s genius for building the Science Ship Perseus with precision

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 kicked off with Kaseki being heartbroken by the imprecise assembly of the parts. Senku recommended abandoning the enormous ship and starting their trip on smaller boats with a handful of crew, even though he validated everyone else by stating that the Kingdom of Science had a long history of trial and error and there was no time to start again.

Ryuusui opposed the plan since he knew that this was his sole opportunity to demonstrate the profundity of his greed. The scene cut to Ryuusui's childhood, when he was depicted as an upbeat youngster who believed that greed was the same as justice. Ryuusui needed someone to scale up his traditional ship model, lacking modern technology.

Senku and Kaseki constructing the engine for the ship, as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Science Ship Perseus construction got back on track after Ryuusui proclaimed to make a miniature model of the ship, which they could scale up using the pantograph device. With the construction running smoothly, everyone was happy. However, Senku was bothered by the heart of the ship, the engine, as the machine became one of his greatest challenges.

As winter arrived, the Kingdom of Science engaged in several sports and made new discoveries, like rediscovering how chocolates are made and designing bathing suits. After the winter ended, Senku and Kaseki engaged in constructing the enormous engine, which was the most strenuous and delicate part of the job.

Photograph of the Kingdom of Science with the Science Ship Perseus on 10th of September, 5741 AD, as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Minami insisted on a group photograph to mark the launching of Science Ship Perseus on September 10, 5741 AD. Being the captain of the ship, Ryuusui announced the chosen crew members who would be playing a pivotal role in the expedition. Senku, Kaseki, and Chrome were the engineers; Yuzuriha on sails; Ukyo on sonar; Niki, Taiju, Kohaku, Kinro, and You as the power team; and lastly, Gen as the mentalist.

Kohaku was bothered by leaving Homura and Hyoga behind, as the village didn’t have enough muscle to defend if they were to be set loose. Giving them a massive shock, Senku revealed that he had already imprisoned them on the ship's brig, as he deemed them to be handy if things went sideways.

Although Ginro was also part of the expedition, he openly declined the offer due to the fear of losing his life in a foreign land. However, he faked bravery to win the hearts of Ruri and others while chasing the ship. Much to his surprise, Taiju caught him, hauling him aboard. Ginro was panic-stricken with his plan failing, but the praise he earned for his bravery on the ship somehow cheered him up.

Senku revealed their first stop would be at Treasure Island, where his father, Byakuya, and the other astronauts crash-landed on their Soyuz capsule. Senku deemed the island to possess a god-tier item, which helped Byakuya and others survive the petrification.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 in summation

Although Senku ditching the entire plan shocked fans to an extent, as the ship is an important part of the sequel, fortunately, they came up with a creative solution using their scientific knowledge and teamwork. It was surprising to see Ryuusui re-developing creative gadgets like Pantograph to ensure the Science Ship Perseus, his 1:48 scale mega-yacht, got ready in no time.

With the latest episode, it can be inferred that the Science Ship Perseus is Senku and his team’s greatest invention ever. Overall, the episode is an exciting continuation of the Kingdom of Science's journey and showcases their scientific prowess in solving complex problems.

Senku, Ryuusui, and others' cruise have finally kicked off, promising more mysteries and discoveries to unfold. The fandom's excitement and zeal for the next episode is imminent.

