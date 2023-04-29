Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 will be released this Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on KBS Kyoto and TOKYO MX. Sun TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and other Japanese syndications will also run the episode later. The most recent episodes of Dr. Stone season 3 are available to viewers worldwide on well-known streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

As seen in the previous episode, Senku has again made a jaw-dropping invention by recreating a sonar with a rudimentary cathode-ray tube, which even came in handy in locating a huge shoal of fish in the ocean. The episode also showed how Chrome, after putting his mind to work, accidentally created a metal detector, giving a splendid kickstart to the Industrial Age in the series.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 will see Senku, Ryuusui, and others begin investigating the mysterious signal

Release date, time, streaming platforms, and countdown

For fans worldwide, Crunchyroll is providing free access to the most recent episodes of Dr. Stone season 3. Fans can upgrade to Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month), two of the platform's premium ad-free subscriptions, as the free version of Crunchyroll has multiple obtrusive advertising. A 14-day free trial will be available to new subscribers.

Netflix has also added a sequel to its enormous library, but only for a few select regions. The following list includes the release times for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5, along with the relevant time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, May 4, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, May 4, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, May 4, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, May 4, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, May 4, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, May 4, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, May 4, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, May 4, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, May 4, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5

Stepping into the Industrial Age, the third installment has successfully hyped the entire Dr. Stone fanbase by rediscovering the lost creations of humankind that played a major part in everyday life for people of the pre-petrification era.

As the discovery of gasoline and the iron deposits has significantly boosted the progress of rebuilding civilization, what new inventions and discoveries will be made in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5 has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5, titled Science Ship Perseus, will likely see Senku, Kaseki, and the rest of the Kingdom of Science folk building a giant engine for their ship named Perseus.

A brief recap of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4

Encountering strange interference on the radio by the mysterious Why-Man had put Senku, Ukyo, Gen, Ryuusui, and Chrome in a debate if the anonymous individual was a threat. Later, Senku revealed his new invention, a sonar that he created with a rudimentary cathode-ray tube.

While taking the sonar out for a test run on the speedboat, the device made it easy for Senku and the team to catch a huge shoal of fish. Combining the sonar with an electromagnetic stick, Chrome invented the metal detector, which helped him locate an enormous iron deposit. Thus, Senku’s problem of building a giant engine for his ship was solved.

Later, after acquiring the gasoline’s by-product, Asphalt concrete, Senku put the muscle team on making a paved road from the iron mines to the nearest shore. Additionally, with the help of Kaseki, Senku built minecarts to make transporting raw materials easier.

