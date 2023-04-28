Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4: Senku rediscovers the eyes of science, and commences the Industrial Age

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 aired on Thursday, April 27, resuming Senku and his Kingdom of Science’s new quest to uncover the mysterious individual, Why-Man. As his reputation preceded him, the protagonist enthralled fans by again putting his genius to work and rediscovering the forgotten inventions of humankind.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4, titled Eyes of Science, saw Senku amaze his people with his new invention, a cathode-ray tube, a prevalent creation that displays pictures that emerge when an electron beam collides with a luminescent surface. However, Senku was not the only character to steal the show, as Chrome, a keen enthusiast of the science of the new era, also made his own remarkable discovery.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 sees the Kingdom of Science entering the Industrial Age

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 kicked off with Senku, Gen, Chrome, Ryuusui, and Ukyo, whom Kohaku deemed the five generals of the Kingdom of Science, reiterating the petrification that happened 3700 years ago. While Ryuusui was confused as to whether Why-Man could be on their side, Senku professed that they should prepare for the worst if things go haywire.

Inspired by Ukyo’s thought of seeing the unseen, Senku introduced the rudimentary cathode-ray tube, aka CRT, with the help of Kaseki. Senku proclaimed that the device would act like a display screen, which would later be transformed into a GPS. As the single dot on the end of the tube bothered Gen and other pre-petrification folks, Senku explained how the device played a major part in old television screens.

After adding glass coated in sphalerite crystals inside the tube, passing electricity through them, and connecting the device with the pre-installed radio tower, the dot turned into a straight line. After seeing the CRT’s functionality, Ukyo realized that Senku had just rediscovered a sonar device. The latter and his generals installed the device into their speedboat and went for a test run.

Looking at the sonar patterns, Chrome was thrilled that the device could also locate fish. The folks of the Ishigami village were excited to see Senku and his team bring fish in such a large quantity. Later, Francois surprised everyone with her amazing culinary skills at her 3-star restaurant.

Soon a new crisis arose as to make an engine befitting the giant ship under construction, Senku and his team needed tons of iron. While scuffling with the notion of finding an enormous reserve of iron, Chrome inadvertently discovered a metal detector by combining Senku’s sonar with an electromagnet stick.

After locating the iron deposit, Chrome relayed the information to Senku and others. After declaring the beginning of the Industrial Age, Senku put Kaseki on constructing the minecarts, which made transporting the raw material easier for the people. Senku also surprised others by introducing the gasoline by-product, Asphalt concrete, which turned the rough pathway into a paved road.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 in summation

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 has immensely enthralled fans by educating them on the greatest creations that have become an essential part of every human being on this planet. As the Stone Age in the series has finally ended, giving a good kickstart to the Industrial Age, fans will get to see more new inventions and discoveries as the boundaries for Senku and his friends are about to expand.

Like the previous episodes, the fourth installment has also enthralled fans with amazing adaptations of the chapters from the original manga. The most complicated part to be animated in the episode was the visual representation of the engines inside the ship, which TMS Entertainment adapted efficiently.

As Senku and his team have finally acquired the iron deposit, fans will see the greatest yet magnificent work of Senku, where he will be building a giant engine with the help of Kase. They hence will begin the most incredible journey of all time.

