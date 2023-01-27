Record of Ragnarok Season 2: Episode schedule, where to watch, spoilers, and more

With the release of Record of Ragnarok season 2, fans of the series finally get to see the upcoming two fights in the battle between Humanity and Gods. The first season saw three fights take place as the anime ended with the beginning of the fourth fight between "Herald of Justice" Heracles and "Humanity's Most Infamous Killer" Jack the Ripper.

Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui's Record of Ragnarok, illustrated by Ajichika, depicts the story of Gods and Humans as the Gods' Council decide the fate of humanity, looking forward to ending them. This is when Valkyrie Brunhilde proposes giving humanity one last chance to prove their worth as the tournament of Ragnarok is established.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Record of Ragnarok season 2 anime.

All you need to know about Record of Ragnarok season 2

Episode schedule and where to watch

Record of Ragnarok season 2 already premiered its first part with 10 episodes on Thursday, January 26, 2023, as the anime featured its second set of matches, starting with the fight between Heracles and Jack the Ripper.

The full list of episodes is given below:

Season 2 episode 1: Good vs Evil

Season 2 episode 2: The Indomitable War God

Season 2 episode 3: Birth of a Monster

Season 2 episode 4: The Final Labor

Season 2 episode 5: Requiem

Season 2 episode 6: Conflicting Motives

Season 2 episode 7: Hundred Seals

Season 2 episode 8: The Pinnacle of 1116

Season 2 episode 9: Resonance

Season 2 episode 10: The Brink

Shiva as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

The second part with five episodes is set to be released later in the year.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix. The anime's first season was initially only available on Netflix, but was later made available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in select countries.

What happened in Record of Ragnarok season 2?

Valkyrie Brunhilde as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 2 (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Record of Ragnarok season 1 saw the start of the tournament of Ragnarok as it featured the first three fights between Gods and Humanity - Thor vs Lu Bu, Zeus vs Adam, and Poseidon Vs Kojira Saski.

By the end of the anime's first season, Gods had the lead as Thor and Zeus managed to win their respective matches, while Kojiro Saski managed to win against Poseidon.

Adam as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 1 (Image via Yumeta Company)

As for the fights in part 1 of the second season - Hercules vs Jack the Ripper and Shiva vs Raiden Tameemon - Jack the Ripper and Shiva managed to win their respective fights.

These fights ended with the Gods having the upper hand, giving them a lead of 3-2.

Buddha as seen in season 2 episode 2 (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

As for the sixth fight, it is set to be majorly featured in the second part of the second season. While Zeus does pick Buddha to be the sixth representative of the Gods, by the end of the first part, Buddha is seen representing mankind, as he was set to fight Zerofuku in the sixth round of the tournament of Ragnarok.

