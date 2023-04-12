KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2: Megumin acquires a familiar

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2, fans of the series got to see Megumin's cat from the original series make a return. In addition, the Red Prison girls were stuck in a difficult situation after Gargoyles attacked the city.

In the previous episode, Megumin made the decision to become an arc wizard after becoming proficient in explosion magic. Following that, she joined the Red Prison to learn magic, where she became acquainted with her classmates.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2: The Arch Wizard saves the day

Chomusuke as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2, titled The Magic Academy's Taboo, opened with Megumin helping Yunyun pick up a new sword. Soon after that, Megumin used Yunuyun's purchase to attain another win. However, it made her spill how she wanted to share her meals with her rival.

When Megumin reached home, she gave her sister Komekko a sandwich, which caused her to set aside her possible next meal, a black cat. Upon seeing the cat, Megumin decided to make a trade with her sister, acquiring the cat. Later, Megumin took the cat to her school, declaring that it was her familiar. However, to convince their teacher to have her keep the cat in school, she came up with some silly excuses, which for some reason, worked.

Bukkororii as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2 (Image via Studio Deen)

The teacher later revealed how the Tomb of Evil God, a tourist attraction, had weakened due to which nearby monsters were approaching the city. Thus, he wanted to increase the girls' level through a special class that saw them make groups beforehand.

While Yunyun wanted to group up with Megumin, she was immediately asked by Dodonka and Funifura to join their group, which she gladly accepted. Meanwhile, Megumin teamed up with Arue and Nerimaki. The teacher asked them to kill immobile beasts to increase their levels when a Gargoyle started attacking them.

Megumin as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

That's when Bukkororii appeared and defeated the Gargoyle, following which he expressed his desire to get close to Soketto, the most beautiful girl in Crinson Demon Clan. After that, several arch wizards came to their rescue as they defeated the Gargoyles using their high-quality spells, however, in the process they destroyed the city.

While everyone was impressed by the spells, Megumin insisted that she would only want to learn explosion magic because it was far superior to the others she had seen. Later, the magicians repaired the town, and life returned to normal. Also, for the time being, Megumin's friends decided to call her cat by her own name due to the former's claim of the cat being a fragment of herself.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2

Komekko and Chomusuke as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2 saw the anime show how Megumin found her pet cat. While she initially claimed the cat was a fragment of herself, fans know she is on her way to becoming Chomusuke, Megumin's pet cat. In addition, the appearances of monsters and arch wizards could hint towards something sinister that is brewing in the background.

