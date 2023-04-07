KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2 will be released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Megumin get inspired by a red-haired voluptuous mage to become a master in explosion magic. Soon after, fans got to see Megumin join her academy, The Red Prison, and get acquainted with her new classmates as she reaffirmed her goals.

Chomusuke will appear in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

Chomusuke as seen in KonoSuba (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2, titled The Magic Academy's Taboo, will be released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, April 12

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, April 12

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, April 12

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, April 12

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, April 12

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, April 12

Philippine Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, April 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, April 13

The Mage and Megumin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan, following which the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2?

Megumin and her classmates as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2, titled The Magic Academy's Taboo, will see Megumin and her friends, despite knowing no magic, have combat practice. As evident from the preview, it seems like a flock of gargoyles is set to attack the academy, which could be due to a taboo committed by the academy.

Additionally, the episode preview also shows Komekko holding Megumin's cat from the original series, Chomusuke, meaning that she is set to appear in the upcoming episode.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via Dodging PE class like a pro because the awakening must be avoided at all costs!(via @Konosuba_Anime Dodging PE class like a pro because the awakening must be avoided at all costs! 😂 (via @Konosuba_Anime) https://t.co/h9Lo0G6tC7

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1, titled The Crimson-Eyed Wizards, saw Megumin get inspired by an Arch Wizard to become a mage with a mastery in explosion magic. As years passed, she enrolled in the Red Prison where she met her new friends, the most notable ones being Yunyun and Arue.

Upon joining the academy, Megumin hoped to learn explosion magic. However, her teacher described it as joke magic with limited usage. Later, after the combat training class that saw Megumin get closer to Yunyun, she reaffirmed her goal of becoming a mage with mastery in explosion magic.

The episode also featured a mysterious customer who seemed to have some connection to the Arch Wizard.

Poll : 0 votes