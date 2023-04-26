KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4: Megumin helps Yunyun, Komekko goes missing amid Dark God's attack

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4, fans were able to catch a glimpse of Megumin and Yunyun's friendship as both of them looked out for each other. While Megumin helped Yunyun get her money back, Yunyun purposely scored less marks to try and graduate with Megumin.

The previous episode saw Bukkororri get Megumin and Yunyun's help to get closer to Soketto. While their initial attempts failed, Bukkororri managed to get Soketto to predict her fortune. While the fortune showed no lover in Bukkororri's future, it also hinted that he was set to become partners with Soketto, who revealed that the crystal ball does not predict anything related to the fortune-teller.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 saw Megumin reveal her goal to Yunyun

Megumin as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4, titled The Solitary and Proud Girl with Red Eyes, opened with Yunyun acting oddly, as if something was wrong with her. Things seemed weird after Yunyun failed to rank in the top 3 in their latest test.

Later, Yunyun asked Megumin to walk home with her as she had something important to ask. She revealed how Funifura and Dodonka had asked for money from her to purchase medicine for Funifura's sick brother. Yunyun was unsure if it was something that friends do. Nevertheless, Megumin advised that it was not a bad thing to do if the other person was in grave need of money.

Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 (Image via Studio Deen)

That's when Bukkororii arrived and informed them about the Dark God and how his minions have made lives difficult for them. While opening the seal and defeating the Dark God as a collective seemed to be the obvious thing to do, the village sealed the Dark God so that they could sound cool, defying any logic.

The next day, Megumin left for school when Komekko decided to go out. At school, Megumin observed Funifura and Dodonka getting money from Yunyun as she herself tried to help Funifura by making medicine for the same. After creating the healing potion, Megumin gave it to Funifura and demanded that the duo return Yunyun's money.

Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 (Image via Studio Deen)

Both Megumin and Yunyun knew that Dodonka and Funifura were extorting money. Nevertheless, Yunyun, in need of friends, gave them the money anyway. While they did return the money, the pair were adamant that Megumin had stronger feelings for Yunyun other than her claim to be her rival.

Megumin then handed Yunyun her money back, following which, Yunyun wanted to treat Megumin. After their meal, the duo discussed their skill points, which is when Megumin found out that Yunyun had purposely scored less marks in the test to graduate alongside Megumin. Megumin was annoyed as she wanted to master explosion magic, and the two could have graduated together regardless.

Yunyun and Megumin as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 (Image via Studio Deen)

Their exchange led to a fight, which, for the first time, Yunyun managed to win. Soon after, Megumin told Yunyun how she wanted to master explosion magic after she witnessed a mage perform the same. That's when the minions of the Dark God started attacking the village. Megumin instantly decided to run home with Yunyun to check on Komekko. However, the latter was nowhere to be found.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 saw Yunyun finding out about Megumin's goals. That's when she revealed the cons of mastering the explosion magic as to how one needs a lot of magic to perform it, causing most people to only be capable of performing the magic once per day.

Nevertheless, Megumin planned on mastering it and might use it in the upcoming episode to rescue her sister.

