KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 will be released on Thursday, April 27, at 1:00 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Megumin keeping a new name for her cat. Following that, she and Yunyun tried to help Bukkororii get closer to Soketto. While their efforts seemed to be in vain, there was a glimmer of hope. Later, Yunyun chose to go home with Megumin, hinting that she acknowledged her as a friend.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4: Megumin and Yunyun may help Funifura

Where to watch the upcoming episode

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4, titled The Solitary and Proud Girl with Red Eyes, will be released on Wednesday, April 26, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, April 27, at 1:00 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, April 26

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 26

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 26

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, April 26

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 26

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, April 26

Philippine Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, April 27

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, April 27

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan, following which the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4?

Kolaz @KolazPV Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! | Episode 4 Preview Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! | Episode 4 Preview https://t.co/39hstkYw7F

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4, titled The Solitary and Proud Girl with Red Eyes, will see Funifura collect some money from Yunyun. Given how Megumin cares for Yunyun, she will go after her secret meeting and get to the bottom of this.

As revealed in the episode 4 preview, Funifura's little brother is sick, which is why she is planning a fundraiser. While Megumin is bound to suggest some drastic solutions for the same, it can be expected that the duo will try and raise some funds for the same themselves.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3

Megumin as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3, titled Crimson Demon Village's Guardians, saw Megumin keep a temporary name for her cat after she felt annoyed that her friends addressed the cat by the same name.

Later, Yunyun became friends with Dodonka and Funifura as they helped style her hair. Megumin seemed annoyed by it as she was willing to become friends with Yunyun, but Yunyun's persistence in identifying Megumin as her rival stopped the two from getting closer. However, the two were later seen going home together.

The episode also saw Bukkororii asking Megumin and Yunyun's help to get close to Soketto. While the NEET messed up a lot during their attempts, a fortune-telling session by Soketto hinted that the pair were set to become lovers in the future.

