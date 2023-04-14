KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3 will be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Megumin keeping a pet cat after her sister Komekko found her, believing it to be a beast that she could eat. Later, the archwizards from the Crimson Demon Clan showcased their strength against a group of Gargoyles that attacked their town.

Megumin and Yunyun might help Bukkororii in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Bukkorori as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3, titled Crimson Demon Village's Guardians, will be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, April 19

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, April 19

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, April 19

British Standard Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Central European Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Philippine Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, April 20

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, April 20

Soketto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan, following which the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3?

Bukkorori as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3, titled Crimson Demon Village's Guardians, will see Mr. Bukkororii make his second appearance as he is set to ask Megumin and Yunyun for some help in trying to get close to Soketto, the prettiest woman in the Crimson Demon Village.

It is yet to be seen if Megumin will accept his request. However, given how most anime are tailored, there is a good chance that Megumin and Yunyun will help Bukkororii in exchange for something. The upcoming episode could also reveal a lot more about Soketto than what was previously revealed.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2

Chomusuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 2, titled The Magic Academy's Taboo, saw Komekko finding a cat, which Megumin decided to keep for herself, claiming it to be a fragment of herself. She used the same excuse to get her teacher to agree to her bringing the cat to school, and it worked.

Later, the students were seen trying to level up when their village was attacked by a hoard of Gargoyles. While the archwizards saved the day, they also destroyed the town but managed to repair it within a day.

