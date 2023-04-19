KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3: Megumin and Yunyun attempt to help Bukkororii with Soketto

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3, fans of the series got to see Megumin and Yunyun grow closer as they tried to help Bukkororii get to know Soketto. While their efforts seemingly backfired, the episode hinted at the pair becoming lovers one day.

The previous episode saw Megumin get a cat from her sister Komekko, soon after which she managed to convince her teacher to agree to keep the cat in the class. Later, as the village gets attacked by Gargoyles, the archwizards of the Crimson Demon Clan defeat them. Nevertheless, their spells were nowhere close to what Megumin wanted to master.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3: Megumin's cat gets a temporary name

Funifura, Yunyun, and Dodonka as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3, titled Crimson Demon Village's Guardians, opened with Megumin's friends calling her cat by her name. This annoyed Megumin, following which she asked for name suggestions from her friends and decided to temporarily name the cat "Black."

Later, the students were told to go to the library to study while the adults deal with some monsters. Yunyun expressed her desire to make friends in the library after hearing which Dodonka and Funifura asked to be her friends. Being Yunyun's new friends, they braided her hair, however, her happy moment was ruined after Megumin found a spider she wanted to knock down.

Bukkororii as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3 (Image via Studio Deen)

Moments later, the NEET from the previous episode, Bukkororii teleported into the library as he sought help from the girls. However, after hearing about his stalker-like actions, Bukkororii got beaten up. Nevertheless, due to Megumin previously knowing Bukkororii, she and Yunyun decided to help him.

The three went to Soketto's house where she could be seen training. However, after thinking about the odds, both Megumin and Yunyun wanted to walk away, which is when Bukkororii offered them a free meal. Hearing the offer, Megumin came up with a plan to get Bukkororii to get a chance to speak with Soketto, but he ruined the chance due to his perversion.

Soketto as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3 (Image via Studio Deen)

Upon being caught by Soketto, she revealed how she knew that he was stalking her for a long time, leading her to believe that he hated her. That's when a horde of monsters attacked the group. Bukkororii, in an attempt to impress Soketto, uses his advanced magic spell on the monsters, however, Soketto gets caught up in the same.

Later, Soketto decided to give Bukkororii a free fortune reading. The latter took advantage of the opportunity to learn about his future lover, but no one showed up in Soketto's crystal ball. This shattered Bukkororii's heart as he ran away from the fortune teller's house. But later, Soketto revealed how the crystal ball does not show any answers involving the fortune-teller, hinting that the former could be Bukkororii's future lover.

Megumin and Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3 (Image via Studio Deen)

Later, Megumin and Yunyun are seen talking about romance when their teacher announced that low-level monsters were lurking in the area. Thus, he urged his students not to go home alone but with someone else. While Dodonka and Funifura asked Yunyun to join them, she decided to go home with Megumin.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 3 hinted how Bukkororii and Soketto could get into a relationship in the future. While it does seem far-fetched right now, the fact that the crystal ball did not show anyone's face could mean that it was meant to show Soketto, but could not as she was the one telling the fortune.

