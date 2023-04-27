KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 will be released on Thursday, May 4, at 1:00 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Megumin helping Yunyun after she found out that Funifura and Dodonka were extorting money from her. Later, Megumin realized that Yunyun scored less on purpose so that she could graduate alongside Megumin, following which the village was attacked by minions of the Dark God.

Megumin might use explosion magic in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Kolaz @KolazPV Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! | Episode 5 Preview Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! | Episode 5 Preview https://t.co/DEl1UUkTL5

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5, Prelude to an Explosion of Madness, will be released on Wednesday, May 3, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, May 4, at 1:00 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, May 3

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 3

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, May 3

Philippine Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, May 4

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, May 4

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan, following which, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5?

Komekko as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5, titled Prelude to an Explosion of Madness, will most likely see Megumin and Yunyun rescue Komekko after she went missing during an attack by a hoard of monsters. Komekko was seen leaving her home immediately after Megumin left for school, which led her to get trapped in the forest by the monsters.

As per the preview, it seems like even Megumin's cat is about to get trapped by the monsters, following which Megumin and Yunyun will try and save both of them. During their attempt, Megumin might end up receiving her final point, using which she might master explosion magic and defeat the monsters.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4

Yunyun and Megumin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 4, titled The Solitary and Proud Girl with Red Eyes, saw Megumin helping Yunyun after Funfura and Dodonka extorted money from her while claiming that Funifura's brother was sick and in need of medicine.

Thus, Megumin made a healing potion and gave it to Funfura in exchange for the healing option. This act made it pretty evident that Megumin viewed Yunyun as a much closer person than she claimed. Later, the same seemed to be reciprocated by Yunyun as she revealed how she purposely scored lower marks to graduate alongside Megumin.

Poll : 0 votes