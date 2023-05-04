KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6 will be released on Thursday, May 11, at 1:00 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Wednesday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Megumin and Yunyun protect Komekko and the cat from the monsters that attacked the village. In doing so, Yunyun mastered intermediate magic and Megumin mastered explosion magic, and both of them graduated from the Red Prison.

Megumin and Yunyun are set to have trouble job-hunting in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6, The Raison D'être of an Explosive NEET, will be released on Wednesday, May 10, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, May 11, at 1:00 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Wednesday, May 10

Central Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 10

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 10

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, May 10

Central European Time: 5:00 pm, Wednesday, May 10

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Wednesday, May 10

Philippine Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, May 11

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Thursday, May 11

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6 will first air on TOKYO MX and other TV networks in Japan, following which, the anime will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

It will also be made available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6?

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 6, The Raison D'être of an Explosive NEET, will see Megumin and Yunyun struggle to find jobs after graduating from the Red Prison. This could be because of the magic they mastered--intermediate magic and explosion magic--for both of which there might be better alternatives available to the citizens.

Thus, the two are set to try and figure out a way to earn some money. In addition, a new character may be introduced in the upcoming episode as the person looks similar to the customer that appeared in the first episode.

Recap of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5, Prelude to an Explosion of Madness, saw Yunyun master intermediate magic to protect Komekko and the cat from the monster. Thus, Megumin felt grateful to Yunyun and decided to learn advanced magic to protect her. However, when the time arrived, Megumin realized that she had enough points to use explosion magic and mastered it.

After defeating the monsters, both Megumin and Yunyun graduated from their school The Red Prison and started planning their life as adventurers. However, before that, Megumin named her cat "Chomusuke" and got her future foretold by Soketto.

