Urusei Yatsura episode 12: Ten reunites with her Oni cousin, Sakura’s unusual date

Urusei Yatsura’s promising second cour surprised fans by introducing three new character additions to the series, including Ten, Ryuunosuke, and Ryuunosuke’s father. Lum’s younger cousin, Ten, is one of the hysterical characters in the series who will get plenty of screen time in the upcoming episodes of Rumiko Takahashi’s rebooted Urusei Yatsura.

Much to fans’ delight, Aoi Yuki, who played Mami Nanami in Rent-a-Girlfriend and Tatsumaki in One Punch Man, will voice Ten in the series. Episode 12 of Urusei Yatsura is divided into two narratives - Ten is Here and A Date for Just the Two of Us. Urusei Yatsura’s first segment highlights the reunion of Ten and Lum, and the second piece sees Sakura go on a date with Ten.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Urusei Yatsura.

Urusei Yatsura episode 12 highlights: Ataru Moroboshi in a new Oni trouble, Sakura gets an indecent love letter

Ten is Here

The first narrative of episode 12, Ten is Here, kicked off with Ataru’s father taking pictures of Lum, who wore a beautiful Kimono. Besides exclaiming how happy they are with the presence of a girl like Lum, Ataru’s parents make fun of their son by saying if he had been a girl, he would have been ugly. Ataru became jealous of how his parents paid more attention to Lum than their own son.

While heading out, Ataru discovered something stuck in his mailbox, which turned out to be Lum’s cousin, Ten. Excited after reuniting with her little cousin, Lum carried Ten with her to Sakura’s house to celebrate the New Year. After Ataru tried to criticize Lum, Ten engulfed him by breathing fire from his mouth.

Ten was spellbound after meeting Sakura. Ran, who Sakura recruited to become a shrine maiden, joined the group for the celebration and was immensely excited. However, after finding Ten there, she became a little too frightened. Ran was afraid that her identity might get exposed by Ten. She presumed it was one of Lum’s tricks to unveil her alien identity to everyone.

Somehow, Ran controlled the situation after threatening Lum to expose one of her embarrassing secrets. Ten wanted to showcase his flight skills to everyone. However, as Ataru didn’t want to hide his displeasure regarding Ten’s presence, he started ridiculing him for being slow as a turtle. Being infuriated by the mockery, the latter again breathed fire, but this time on the former’s face.

As a protective cousin, Ten couldn’t stand Ataru cheating on Lum, so he stopped Ataru from kissing Ran by again engulfing him in his flames. Enraged by Ten meddling with his “kiss of a lifetime,” Ataru tried to hurt him. However, Sakura protected Ten by tossing Ataru into the pond.

A date for just the two of us

As Ten was head over heels for Sakura, he decided to write her a love letter, which according to Ataru, sounded more like an invitation to a fight. Proclaiming himself to be the “King of Dates,” Ataru asserted that he could help Ten by ghostwriting his love letter. Sakura is used to getting heaps of love letters daily, but the recent one received was more prurient, making her mad.

Sakura decided to meet the mysterious person behind the letter to teach him a lesson. However, she was baffled after discovering the anonymous person was none other than Ten. Unbeknownst to Sakura, Ataru planned the date and ensured everything went wrong. The former was embarrassed with Ten’s choice of places to hang out.

Eventually, Sakura learned that Ataru had set the date. The latter tried to deny the accusation, but Lum inadvertently exposed him by reading Ten’s dating schedule. To teach Ataru a lesson, Sakura dropped a huge statue on him.

While spending some time in the park, Ten proposed to Sakura to marry him, which she kindly rejected by rubbing his head. Meanwhile, Lum, watching the pair hiding in the bushes near the park, blew her cover by spotting an engagement ring on Sakura.

Ataru was utterly shocked that Sakura was getting married. Ten handled the rejection like a mature person, but as he couldn’t forgive Ataru for feeding ideas to him, he breathed fire on him.

Final thoughts on Urusei Yatsura episode 12

Ten has made quite an impression with his adorable antics, giving an impressive kickstart to the second cour of Urusei Yatsura. As it is hard to keep Ataru sane, Ten is the perfect new addition to the series who can keep an eye on him so that he won’t hurt his big cousin, Lum-chan, in any way possible. Aoi Yuki has yet again won hearts by perfectly capturing the essence of Ten.

The first segment properly introduced the new character and significantly explored his frame of mind. Despite being an adorable little Oni, Ten can turn into a demon if someone mocks his flying speed or tries to hurt Lum (especially Ataru).

In the future episodes of Urusei Yatsura, the mischievous little menace will create a lot of trouble for Ataru, and fans can’t wait to witness how the protagonist will survive the pyromaniac Oni.

