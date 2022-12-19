Urusei Yatsura episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fumi Hirano’s debut in the previous episode of rebooted Urusei Yatsura as Lum’s mother was the most celebratory moment for fans of 80s Urusei Yatsura. Since the voice actress played Lum in the original series, it was nostalgic to hear her voice in the rebooted series.

The previous episode also excited fans by hinting at a new character, Ten, who remains the only character whose design and voice cast have not been revealed alongside others. It was presumed the rebooted series had cast the character off. However, with the recent revelations, fans can expect Ten to soon make his debut in the series.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 9

Release date, time, and where it will be streamed

Urusei Yatsura episode 11 will air this Thursday, December 23, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block at 12.55 am JST in Japan and later on Fukushima TV, Saga TV, and Kochi Sansan TV. HiDive is the only OTT platform that streams the latest episodes of Urusei Yatsura exclusively worldwide.

Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription ($4.99 monthly and $47.99 annually). The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Episode 10 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.55 am (Thursday, December 23)

Central Standard Time: 9.55 am (Thursday, December 23)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.55 am (Thursday, December 23)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.55 pm (Thursday, December 23)

India Standard Time: 9.25 pm (Thursday, December 23)

Central European Time: 4.55 pm (Thursday, December 23)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.25 am (Thursday, December 24)

Philippine Time: 11.55 pm (Thursday, December 23)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 11?

ᐰndrew 'AC' ヨシムラ @ProdTally Ryoko Mendo's character page - from the looks of this she appears as she does in the original manga when she first debuts Ryoko Mendo's character page - from the looks of this she appears as she does in the original manga when she first debuts https://t.co/YVSmoRgi6w

"Mendo Siblings!!" and "A Strange New Year at the Mendo Estate" will follow a dual narrative for episode 11 of Urusei Yatsura. The first piece will see the arrival of Shuutaro’s little prankster sister, Ryoko Medo, who will make a grand entrance at Tomobiki High School. It will cover chapters 121 and 122 from the original manga series.

As the title proclaims, the second narrative will see Ataru, Lum, and Shinobu celebrating an eccentric New Year at Shuutaro’s royal estate. After being enraptured by the fortress-looking estate, the characters will eventually discover that the grandeur is just a mere facade, but soon, they will learn that they are stuck in a huge maze.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Ataru’s mother was hesitant to attend Parents’ Day due to how Ataru embarrassed her in front of others in the past. However, this time she decided to avoid everyone, including her son, but eventually ran into Shinobu’s mother, who recognized her at first glance.

Shuutaro’s mother also made it to the school grounds in her oxcart, which got destroyed after a huge spaceship landed on it. Everyone at the school was shocked to learn that the spaceship belonged to Lum’s mother, who came to attend Parents’ Day.

Shuutaro asked Lum to interpret his mother's complaints to her mother. However, the inaccuracy of the translation made the situation even weird, and the altercation remained unresolved.

Ataru was utterly upset by the constraints Lum had put on him. The latter was a little dispirited after the former showed an unperturbed reaction if she would leave him one day. At night, she bid her goodbyes to her darling and left. Ataru was over the moon by not being accompanied by Lum but grew slightly concerned about her absence.

After learning about Lum's missing, Shuutaro deployed his private militia to look for her whereabouts. Ataru went to each location, hoping to find Lum but had no luck. The latter was on a spaceship with her parents to renew her passport under their supervision so she could return to Earth. After Lum’s father tampered with her daughter's radio, everyone heard Ataru crying.

Lum explained to her mother that she rigged the microphone to the doll she left behind because she was worried about her darling. The next day, Lum surprised Ataru with her return under the same maple tree. The latter was about to burst into tears but turned his face away instantly to make the former believe he wasn’t worried about her absence.

