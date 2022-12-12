Urusei Yatsura episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Aside from Rei’s introduction in the previous episode of Urusei Yatsura, two other important characters who haven’t made a debut in the 2022 rebooted anime series are Lum’s mother and Ten. Although the anime revealed Fumi Hirano, the voice actress who played Lum in the 80’s Urusei Yatsura, returning to the rebooted version as Lum’s mother, there’s still no news about the other character.

Ten, the pyromaniac Oni toddler, is one of the hilarious characters in the original manga series, which is why fans are eagerly waiting to see his usual antics of how he will be driving Ataru mad.

Follow along with this article to learn about when Urusei Yatsura episode 10 will be released and where to watch it.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 9

Release date, time, and where it will be streamed

Episode 10 of Urusei Yatsura will be released this Thursday, December 15, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block and other popular broadcasting channels in Japan, such as Fukushima TV, Saga TV, and Kochi Sansan TV, at 12.55 am JST.

After licensing Urusei Yatsura for North America, Europe, Oceania, and a few selective Latin American and Asian territories, Sentai Filmworks has made the rebooted anime available on Hidive, its niche subscription video-on-demand platform.

Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription ($4.99 monthly and $47.99 annually). The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Episode 10 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.55 am (Thursday, December 8)

Central Standard Time: 9.55 am (Thursday, December 8)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.55 am (Thursday, December 8)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.55 pm (Thursday, December 8)

India Standard Time: 9.25 pm (Thursday, December 8)

Central European Time: 4.55 pm (Thursday, December 8)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.25 am (Thursday, December 9)

Philippine Time: 11.55 pm (Thursday, December 8)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 10?

Rei, as seen in Urusei Yatsura (Image via Twitter/ @Fex_x)

The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 10 are "Parents' Day Horrors" and "Since Your Parting." As the title proclaims, the first narrative will see Tomobiki High School holding its annual Parents' Day, where the parents of each student will attend the class with their children. The episode will see the debut of the mothers of Lum, Shuutaro, and Shinobu.

In the second narrative, Lum will be parting ways with Ataru since she can’t bear his lecherous pranks. Although the latter pretends he wouldn’t care less about Lum’s absence, he will be utterly devastated. As for Lum, she won’t be letting him the hook that easily.

A brief recap of the previous episode

A still from the rebooted version of Urusei Yatsura epiosde 9 (Image via Twitter/ @alexima17)

Before Shinobu’s arrival, Ataru tried to clean his untidy room in a rush. Lum was upset with how Ataru was still focused on Shinobu. Suddenly, Cherry entered the room through the window and warned Ataru that bad luck was heading his way. Accompanied by Shinobu, a giant beast barged inside Ataru’s room. After the creature transformed into its human form, it turned out to be Lum’s ex-fiance, Rei.

Rei wanted to win Lum’s heart, but his efforts failed. Upon being asked, the latter revealed she couldn’t stand the former’s gluttony and his transformation. Rei chased Ataru and Lum around the local park, wreaking mayhem among couples and food vendors.

He arrived at Tomobiki High School in beast form the next day and started gobbling each student’s lunch boxes. Shuutaro was shocked after he discovered Lum’s ex-fiance was this giant creature, he started mocking Rei for his appearance. However, after he switched back to his human self, all the girls in the class fell in love with him due to his attractiveness, leaving Shuutaro devastated.

With Lum’s help, Ran offered Rei her lunchbox and was delighted to see him eat in such tranquility. Ran presumed that Rei must have fallen for her. However, after he ate Cherry’s lunch, she was heartbroken. Lum and Ataru were shocked to see Rei having lunch at their home instead of leaving for his home planet.

Poll : 0 votes