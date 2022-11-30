Urusei Yatsura episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

From introducing the adorable Pochi to revealing Sakura’s enormous appetite, the previous episode of Urusei Yatsura lived up to the expectations of fans for being one of the most hilarious episodes of the series by far. As the rebooted version has been altering the storyline since day one, Ran and Ten, two of the essential characters who were supposed to be in the previous episode, had to sit out.

Since both these characters play a pivotal role in the series, fans can expect them to make a spectacular debut in the upcoming episodes, where they will receive more screen time without being sidelined.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 8

Release date, time, and where it will be streamed

Episode 8 of Urusei Yatsura will be released this Thursday, December 1, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block and other channels like Fukushima TV, Saga TV, and Kochi Sansan TV, at 12.55 am JST.

After licensing the series for North American, Latin American, European, Oceanian, and Asian territories, Sentai Filmworks has acquired the rights to stream Urusei Yatsura exclusively on its niche subscription ott platform, HiDive. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription ($4.99 monthly and $47.99 annually). The membership also offers a two-week free trial.

Episode 8 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.55 am (Wednesday, December 1)

Central Standard Time: 9.55 am (Wednesday, December 1)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.55 am (Wednesday, December 1)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:.5 pm (Wednesday, December 1)

India Standard Time: 9.25 pm (Wednesday, December 1)

Central European Time: 4.55 pm (Wednesday, December 1)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2.25 am (Thursday, December 2)

Philippine Time: 11.55 pm (Wednesday, December 1)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 7?

The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 8 are "Transfer Student Close Call" and "Farewell Party Close Call." The upcoming episode will introduce one of the most awaited characters in the series, Ran, the childhood friend of Lum, who will be the new transfer student at Tomobiki High School.

Both narratives of the upcoming episode will sum up chapters 55 to 58 of volume 6 of the original manga. Ran will expectedly receive more screen time besides Lum and Ataru as the four chapters of the manga entirely revolve around her. The upcoming episode will explore Lum’s past and reveal her ex-fiance, Rei.

A brief recap of the previous episode 7

Shuutaro invited Ataru, Lum, and Shinobu to one of his vacation resorts and started flaunting how rich he was. However, Ataru didn’t mind his insults since each guy near the swimming pool, including Shuutaro, looked like a vegetable to him. Noticing Sakura in a mesmerizing swimsuit, Ataru tried to jump on her.

However, the former kicked the latter so hard that he almost drowned in the swimming pool. At the bottom of the pool, Ataru met a unique blue creature who invited him and wanted to offer him some tea. Later, Lum and the rest of the people also learned about the creature, whom Ataru named the Pool Demon.

After the Pool Demon rose to the surface, the people around panicked and started leaving the vicinity, causing Shuutaro to ask him to find another place in a harsh tone. Later, Ataru and Lum found out that the Pool Demon took residence at their house in the bathtub. The next day, Ataru’s mother asked him to leave the Pool Demon near the beach, as he was eventually heading there with Lum.

Sakura was enjoying the holidays with her partner Tsubame. The former startled everyone with her massive surreal appetite, but the latter seemed used to it. Finding a lone spot away from everyone's eyes, Sakura and Tsubame were about to kiss, but the Pool Demon escaping Ataru’s sight interrupted them. Inadvertently, the Pool Demon got a new home and got named Pochi by his new master.

