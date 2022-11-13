Urusei Yatsura episode 5 - Ataru in trouble with cursed boxing gloves, Lum saves Ataru from turning into a laughing stock

The previous episode of Urusei Yatsura introduced princess Kurama, a humanoid alien from a race called Karasuntengu. Deeming Shuutaro to be the one who woke her up with a kiss, Kurama wanted to get intimate with him. However, she eventually learned that it was Ataru who kissed her and also found out about Shuutaro’s cowardice.

Kurama broke the shackles of her race rituals and began a new journey to find a suitable partner. She has become one of the most hilarious and fascinating characters in Urusei Yatsura, and fans want to see more of her. To prevent the overload of characters, Kurama has been cast out of episode 5.

However, much to fans' surprise, the episode featured Cherry’s niece, Sakura, who was recently introduced in the series. The two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 5 are titled "The Glove of Love and Conflict" and "How I've Waited for You…"

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series Urusei Yatsura.

Highlights from Urusei Yatsura episode 5

The Glove of Love and Conflict

The first narrative of Urusei Yatsura episode 5 kicked off with Ataru rushing to the school’s infirmary while being excited after his classmates told him that a beautiful nurse had recently joined. Initially, Ataru was startled after discovering that the shrine maiden Sakura was the new nurse. Being mesmerized by the latter’s uniform, the former tried to flirt with her like his peers.

However, Sakura kicked all of them out of her office. Out of the blue, three men entered Sakura’s office with a pair of boxing gloves, seeking help lifting the curse due to her being a shrine maiden. The moment the guys started explaining the gloves, Cherry and a stray cat intruded on the conversation.

Infuriated, Sakura sent them flying by hitting them with her chair, while one of the gloves also got thrown out of the window. Lum found the glove and gave it to Ataru. After wearing the glove, the latter started hugging everyone around him, including Shuutaro. Sakura and three men entered the class to explain everything.

She told everyone that Ataru’s glove had the “Love Clincher” curse. One of the three guys put the other glove on the latter’s left hand and described it as the “Rage Hitter.” As soon as the teacher entered the class, Ataru hugged him with his right hand and landed an uppercut with the left.

The glove was about to hit Lum, but Ataru saved her by hitting his own face. Sakura and the three men set up a boxing ring, placing Ataru and Lum against each other. Ataru relentlessly tried to avoid hitting Lum by getting him in the face to take all the punches. Though the curse was eventually lifted, the former got in trouble by flirting with Sakura.

How I've Waited for You…

The second narrative of Urusei Yatsura episode 5 commenced with Lum wanting to tag along with Ataru to the school. However, the latter avoided the former by running into Shinobu. At school, all the boys envied Shuutaro for getting a massive pile of love letters from the girls of Tomobiki High School.

To pit Ataru against Shuutaro, the boys plotted a plan by writing a fake love letter for the former. Ataru instantly climbed over cloud nine after he found out that a girl named Otoko Kumino had sent him a love letter, stating how she fell head over heels for him.

Shuutaro challenged Ataru that the love letter was fake and even bet 10,000 yen to prove he was right. The latter agreed to the former’s challenge by putting his president’s position at stake. As the prank got more serious, the boys hired a girl to pretend to be Otoko Kumino. They wrote another letter to Ataru in which his secret lover asked him on a date.

Lum was heartbroken by looking at Ataru’s excitement. However, she soon learned that the girl didn’t even exist after eavesdropping on the pranksters who were worried about how the fake Otoko Kumino would not turn up due to her stomach ache. Although Lum wanted Ataru to learn his lesson, she wouldn’t stand watching Ataru get embarrassed in front of his peers.

Lum altered her appearance and visited the cafe pretending to be Otoko, where Ataru, Shuutaro, and the rest of the Tomobiki High School boys were waiting for the ultimate showdown. Ataru instantly found out that it was Lum. The latter asked him to play along to avoid getting embarrassed. While heading home, Lum’s wish came true after Ataru held her hand and asked her to walk together for a bit longer.

Final thoughts on Urusei Yatsura episode 5

Episode 5 of Urusei Yatsura turned out to be one of the series' hilarious episodes. Fans of the 80’s Urusei Yatsura expected to see Lum’s younger cousin brother, Ten, in the first segment. However, as Ten has not been introduced in the rebooted version yet, the scriptwriters of Urusei Yatsura have cast out the character from the episode.

Sakura’s arrival as the new nurse at Tomobiki High School has already created a massive uproar among the boys on her first day. Even Ataru, who was a little scared of Sakura after what she did with him the last time they met, tried to flirt with her, and the results were not surprising.

Things aren’t going to be the same for Ataru, with Lum, Shinobu, and Sakura under one roof. However, being a renowned knucklehead and an enthusiastic person, Ataru isn’t going to drop his usual antics at any given cost.

