Urusei Yatsura episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With its spectacular premiere, the rebooted Urusei Yatsura won the hearts of 80s anime fans and those new to the anime. Both fans and critics have commended David Productions and the entire cast and staff of Urusei Yatsura for keeping the anime's very soul alive. Additionally, the beautiful opening and ending of the anime became an overnight sensation.

The first episode featured all the essential characters of the show who will play pivotal roles. Like all the rebooted animes so far, Urusei Yatsura, too, made minor changes to the storyline and managed to pull it off without disappointing the viewers, which is one of its early achievements. As the premiere turned out to be up to the mark, fans eagerly await the second episode's release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Urusei Yatsura episode1.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 2

Release date and streaming platform

Urusei Yatsura episode 2 will be released this Thursday, October 20, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block, Fukushima TV, Saga TV, Kochi Sansan TV, and other respective channels at 12:55 am JST. Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other popular OTT platforms haven't included Urusei Yatsura in their massive library.

With Sentai Filmworks licensing, HiDive is the only platform that has made anime available. Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Episode 2 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific time: 8:55 am PDT (Wednesday, October 19, 2022)

Central time: 10:55 am CDT (Wednesday, October 19, 2022)

Eastern time: 11:55 am EDT (Wednesday, October 19, 2022)

British time: 4:55 am BST (Wednesday, October 19, 2022)

Indian time: 9:25 pm IST (Wednesday, October 19, 2022)

European time: 5:55 pm CEST (Wednesday, October 19, 2022)

Australian time: 2:25 am ACDT (Thursday, October 20, 2022)

Philippines time: 11:55 pm PHT (Wednesday, October 19, 2022)

What to expect from episode 2?

Urusei Yatsura's episode 2 segments include Present for You and The Yellow Ribbon of Happiness. No preview teaser for episode 2 has been revealed yet. However, fans who have watched the original 1981-1986 show can expect a similar plot with a few changes like the previous episode.

The second episode might introduce a new character named Ten, the cousin of Lum. As the production house and the director have confirmed nothing, fans should prepare themselves for surprises.

A brief recap of episode 1

Ataru tried his best to convince Shinobu but failed after he glanced at another woman in front of her. A monk named Cherry approached Ataru, as he was concerned for him. The latter's mother and Shinobu came running towards him with the news that some people from the government were looking for him.

Upon reaching home, Ataru met a giant demon-looking alien who introduced himself as the Invader. The latter further explained that their computer algorithm chose him to play tag with one of their contenders to save earth from being invaded. The rules are that if Ataru touches his opponent's horns, he will be declared the winner. The opponent turned out to be Invader's daughter, Lum.

Ataru tried his best to catch Lum for days but remained unsuccessful. Somehow, on the final day of the competition, he managed to win by tricking Lum. As Shinobu had promised to marry him if he won, Ataru became ecstatic and shouted that it was time to get married. Lum misunderstood his words and presumed that the latter was trying to propose to her and agreed to marry him.

Although he became famous worldwide, Ataru's life became complicated, with Lum keeping an eye on his every movement and tapping his calls like she was his actual wife. Targeting the former and Shinobu's house with her advanced signal jammer, Lum created a blackhole which caused two helicopters and several army personnel to disappear out of the blue.

Watching Shinobu and Ataru hug each other, Lum got infuriated and crashed her ship to the surface. Shinobu was disappointed and left after she saw Lum holding on to Ataru.

