Rumiko Takahashi’s rebooted Urusei Yatsura announced with an official teaser trailer

Urusei Yatsura is one of the most popular anime and manga series, which is counted among the best fantasy romance anime gems that every '90s kid grew up watching. Long after the series ended, a rebooted series adaptation for Urusei Yatsura was announced on January 1, 2022, and was revealed to debut the same year.

On May 19, 2022, the anime revealed its first PV, which left fans worldwide thrilled with excitement as it took 36 years for the anime to return to the screens once again.

Urusei Yatsura is scheduled to be released in 2022

Soon after dropping its official PV, the anime caught everyone’s attention as it is regarded as an iconic series by Rumiko Takahashi, who is also known for another great hit, Inuyasha. What’s more interesting is that the series will be produced by David Productions, which has garnered a lot of praise for its exceptional work in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Weekly Shougakukan Edition @Wsstalkback The first new key visual for Urusei Yatsura All stars.



It will air on the Fuji TV Noitamina block and be animated by david production.

Urusei Yatsura ran from October 14, 1981, to March 19, 1986, with a whopping 195 episodes with 219 stories. The anime has been faithful to the original manga series and never went off track, and the rebooted series will also be going to stick to its source materials. Earlier, it was also announced that the series would run for four cours, totaling 52 episodes.

YoMama @Yungsnaku_ The new Urusei Yatsura anime looks pretty good



The voice cast is pretty good, the animation looks great, and the soundtrack is using rearrangements of the 80s soundtrack, (which is a huge W).



I also like how Lum's hair is actually iridescent, like it's supposed to be.

Although the exact release date remains undisclosed, at the end of the teaser, it was revealed that the series will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block in October 2022.

This is how Viz Media describes the story of Urusei Yatsura:

"Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO."

"Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns and aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the alluring crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

Urusei Yatsura’s Cast and Crew

The most exciting thing about this anime is that it will be produced by one of the most auspicious production houses, David Productions. The series will be directed by Takahiro Kamei, while Masaru Yokoyama will be composing the music. Kanji Oshima will be the CG director, and Naoyuki Asano will be the character designer.

Hiroshi Aika, who has voiced Saiki Kusuo in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. and Levi Ackerman of Attack on Titan, will be the voice of Ataru. Sumire Uesaka, who has been the voice actress for Nagatoro of Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro and Yumina Enclave of ViVid Strike!, will play as Lum.

Edited by R. Elahi