Urusei Yatsura episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The new hilarious addition to the storyline, Shuutaro Mendo, has become another popular character in Urusei Yatsura. Shuutaro possesses similar attributes to Ataru Moroboshi, but he gets away with anything due to his mastery over hiding his true intentions. The previous episode saw how Shinobu fell for Shuutaro, but unbeknownst to her, he was already enchanted by Lum.

During the cave exploration, Lum’s electricity set off a spaceship, which caused fans of Urusei Yatsura to believe that there might be another alien besides Lum. Apart from revealing the mysterious individual behind the spacecraft, episode 4 will also look into the daily lives of Ataru, Shuutaro, Lum, and Shinobu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series Urusei Yatsura.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 4

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 4 of Urusei Yatsura will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block, Fukushima TV, Saga TV, Kochi Sansan TV, and other respective channels at 12:55 am JST in Japan.

Since the Sentai Filmworks' acquisition, HiDive has been the only platform streaming Urusei Yatsura exclusively. Fans can catch the latest episodes of the anime by accessing HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial.

The upcoming episode will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific time: 8:55 am PDT (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

Central time: 10:55 am CDT (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

Eastern time: 11:55 am EDT (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

British time: 4:55 am BST (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

Indian time: 9:25 pm IST (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

European time: 5:55 pm CEST (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

Australian time: 2:25 am ACDT (Thursday, November 4, 2022)

Philippines time: 11:55 pm PHT (Thursday, November 3, 2022)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 4?

Unlike the previous three episodes of Urusei Yatsura, episode 4 has only one narrative titled Sealed With a Kiss. With the recently dropped preview teaser, the anime has revealed that princess Kurama, the princess of the alien race Karasutengu, will be introduced in the upcoming episode.

The spaceship activated by Lum's electricity is of Kurama and her accomplices. The teaser gave a brief look at the upcoming events in which it has been shown that Kurama will pay a visit to Tomobiki High School, where she will meet Lum, Ittoki, and Shuutaro.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Shuutaro Mendo, who came flying down to school, became immensely popular among the girls at Tomobiki High School. Like other girls, Ataru's girlfriend, Shinobu, also started falling for the new transfer student, which greatly bothered Ataru. Shuutaro and Ataru fought each other for the class committee president's position, and the result turned out to be a tie.

Shuutaro was disappointed, so he proposed an unusual battle where the person who successfully hit the apple off the opponent's head with a cannon would be announced victorious. To commence the competition, Shuutaro had to throw gloves at Ataru. However, the former lost due to the latter's impeccable dodging skills.

During the class outing, Ataru, Lum, Shuutaro, and Shinobu started exploring a limestone cave in the hopes of spending time alone with their desired partners. However, their plan turned out to be a disaster, as Lum used her electricity to find Ataru and inadvertently set off a spacecraft hidden inside the cavern.

