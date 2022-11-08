Urusei Yatsura episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Urusei Yatsura has been introducing new characters with each episode, and fans can’t get over the new character designs and the captivating animation by David Productions. A newly introduced character in Urusei Yatsura, Princess Kurama, has become an overnight sensation.

The previous episode saw how Kurama got disheartened after learning that her clan’s ritual was a hoax. She almost considered engaging Shuutaro in an amorous congress due to his charm. However, Ataru showed Kurama how chicken-hearted Shuutaro was.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series Urusei Yatsura.

Everything to know about Urusei Yatsura episode 5

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 5 of Urusei Yatsura will air this Thursday, November 10, 2022, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block, Fukushima TV, Saga TV, Kochi Sansan TV, and other respective channels in Japan at 12:55 am JST. With Sentai Filmworks' licensing, HiDive is the only streaming platform that has made the anime available.

Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Episode 5 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

India Standard Time: 9:25 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

Central European Time: 4:55 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2:25 am (Thursday, November 10)

Philippine Time: 11:55 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

What to expect from Urusei Yatsura episode 5?

Urusei Yatsura's episode 5 segments include The Glove of Love and Conflict and How I've Waited for You. Though the anime hasn’t revealed a preview teaser for the upcoming episode, fans will get to see Lum's cousin, brother Ten, if the original source material is precisely adapted.

The first narrative will show how Ataru gets his hands on a magical glove called The Clinch Glove of Love, which has the power to attract anyone the user strikes. The episode will also feature Sakura, one of the most recently introduced characters in the series. In addition, Ataru will receive a love letter from a mysterious person in the subsequent narrative.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Shuutaro and Shinobu competed with Ataru and Lum in a tennis match. Out of the blue, a mysterious pod fell on Shuutaro’s head. A group of panic-stricken Karasutengus (crow goblins) flew to the pod and explained that the person inside was princess Kurama, who would wake up only with a kiss from a handsome boy.

Considering Shuutaro to be the befitting candidate, the Karasutengu members encouraged him to kiss the princess, but Ataru managed to steal his chance. Kurama presumed Shuutaro to be the one who woke her from her sleep. The elder Karasutengu wanted to tell the truth, but the other members and Lum disagreed.

Kurama wanted to engage in an amorous congress with Shuutaro in a love hotel built on the school grounds. Ataru and the elder Karasutengu sneaked inside the hotel and explained the truth. Ataru trapped Shuutaro with a giant bell and showcased his cowardliness. Kurama made up her mind to choose a partner of her own liking without following her clan's ritual.

