Urusei Yatsura episode 7 - Ataru meets the pool demon, Sakura’s kiss interrupted

The previous episode of Urusei Yatsura saw Oyuki and Benten, two new character additions that immensely enthralled the series' fans. Ran, the third most anticipated character, had to sit out for the episode, and the reason was to stop the overload of characters.

With the release of episode 7 of Urusei Yatsura, fans expected to see Ran as well as Lum’s younger cousin brother, Ten. However, as the rebooted version has significantly altered the original manga chapters, the said characters will be introduced in the upcoming episodes, where they will likely get enough screen time.

This article will briefly summarize the two narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 7, titled Home Is Where You Find It / Marine Garbage Disposal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Urusei Yatsura.

Urusei Yatsura episode 7 highlights

Home Is Where You Find It

The seventh episode of Urusei Yatsura kicked off with Shuutaro trying to flaunt his riches by revealing that the hotel belonged to his family. However, as Ataru was busy eyeballing the girls around him at the swimming pool, he wasn’t paying attention to Shuutaro. For the former, every guy at the swimming pool, including the latter, looked like literal vegetables.

Sakura bedazzled Ataru in her new swimsuit, and in a flash, he jumped on her with the proposal to get married. The infuriated former punched him hard enough to send him flying to the swimming pool. Ataru, unconscious, reached the bottom of the pool, and there he met a mystical blue creature who offered him some tea.

Worried about Ataru, Lum followed him and switched with him as the creature’s guest. Soon, everyone got inside the pool to learn about the fuss. As the guests were terrified of the creature, Shuutaro asked him to leave with his belongings. After reaching home, Ataru discovered that the pool demon had taken shelter in his bathtub.

Marine Garbage Disposal

Ataru’s mother asked him to get rid of the creature somewhere near the beach as he was eventually heading there with Lum. She relieved the creature by telling him that she would send his belongings via post and write him letters.

At a restaurant near the beach, Shinobu surprised everyone with her massive appetite by instantly gobbling huge servings of each dish. However, her partner, Tsubame, was comfortable as he was aware of her appetite.

Ataru and the pool demon spotted Sakura with someone unfamiliar. On the other side of the cliff, Lum, Shinobu, and Shuutaro were equally surprised to see Sakura with a guy.

As Sakura and Tsubame were about to kiss, the pool demon interrupted them by staring at them in close proximity. Eventually, Sakura found out that everyone was watching her.

After having a farewell meal with everyone, Ataru put the creature inside the box, hoping someone would take him home. A young boy wearing a straw hat took the box in a flash, presuming it was his pet, Pochi. Lum found out that the boy had picked the wrong box.

After opening the package, the mysterious pet named Pochi turned out to be Cherry himself. The pool demon sent a postcard with a picture of him with his new master to the Moroboshi family.

Final thoughts on Urusei Yatsura episode 7

Episode 7 of Urusei Yatsura managed to capture the momentum of the original chapters, despite excluding essential characters from the manga series. Expectedly, the rebooted version altered the anime's storyline. However, it didn’t disturb the pace, as it was a commendable job by Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura, the anime’s directors, and the scriptwriter Yūko Kakihara.

The pool demon, who eventually got the name Pochi from his new master, became one of the most adorable characters in the series due to his innocence and chubby appearance. It was disappointing that Sakura’s partner, Tsubame Ozuno, one of the most important characters in Urusei Yatsura, wasn’t appropriately introduced in the episode.

However, fans can expect Tsubame and other characters like Oyuki and Benten to receive more screen time in the upcoming episodes of Urusei Yatsura.

