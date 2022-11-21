Urusei Yatsura episode 6 - Ataru meets Lum’s childhood friends

The previous episode of Urusei Yatsura saw Sakura’s return as the new nurse of Tomobiki High School, which made Ataru and the rest of his peers immensely overjoyed. Being the person who is always surrounded by bad luck, he got stuck with cursed gloves that made him beat his own face to a pulp.

The captivating ending of the previous episode, where Ataru and Lum walked while holding each other’s hands, melted the hearts of every Urusei Yatsura fan. Episode 6 of the anime introduced Benten and Oyuki, two of Lum’s childhood friends. The episode also sees Ataru taking spontaneous trips with Lum and his friends to other planets.

This article will briefly explain the three narratives of Urusei Yatsura episode 6, titled "Good Day for a Departure," “Oyuki,” and "Ataru Retires."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Urusei Yatsura.

Urusei Yatsura episode 6 highlights

Good Day for a Departure

Being excited about the sukiyaki dish he gets to eat once a year, Ataru rushed towards his home. Ignoring his desire to eat sukiyaki, Lum forcibly took him to her home planet through an interdimensional portal built inside the closet. The latter explained to the former that he had to participate in Setsubun and help the people on her home planet.

Ataru presumed the Setsubun competition to be a gruesome battle, but it turned out to be filling baskets faster than the opponent by tossing red balls. He then started flirting with Benten, who started flirting back to distract Lum from the game and make her angry. The latter lost the competition after her basket fell. Ataru received a punishment in which everyone threw beans at him.

Oyuki

Cherry, Shinobu, Shuutaro, and three other classmates, visited Ataru’s home to check on him as he caught a cold. Suddenly, Ataru’s room was flooded with lots of snow which came through the interdimensional closet portal of Lum. A mysterious woman in white clothes, who turned out to be the queen of Neptune, Oyuki, asked Ataru and his friends to help her escort her back to her planet through the portal.

Shuutaro and his peers helped Oyuki by taking charge of clearing out the snow. Ataru started being lascivious with the queen, and she didn’t mind despite knowing he was married. Out of the blue, a giant yeti named B-Bo appeared, who was Oyuki’s manservant. The giant then chased Ataru home.

Ataru Retires

After gathering everyone’s attention, Ataru announced that he would be retiring. His homeroom teacher, Onsen-Mark, misunderstood that he was trying to quit school because of his poor grades. Shuutaro announced that Ataru was retiring from being the protagonist of Urusei Yatsura.

Cherry, Sakura, Benten, and other series characters introduced by far started bickering with each other to take the protagonist's position. Eventually, Ataru exclaimed and clarified that he wanted to retire from the student council president’s position.

Final thoughts on Urusei Yatsura episode 6

Fans of the 80s Urusei Yatsura have appreciated the new rebooted anime’s altered storyline by David Production and the new and unique character designs.

To take Ataru to her home planet, Lum mostly used her spaceship, as seen in the 80s Urusei Yatsura. However, in the newly rebooted anime, Lum depends on the interdimensional portals that she built inside Ataru’s closet.

Although Oyuki was highlighted in the second narrative, fans were slightly disappointed with Benten receiving less screen time in the episode, despite being introduced for the first time in the series. The series is expected to highlight the newly introduced characters in the upcoming episodes of the anime and will also show how Lum’s relationship with Ataru develops.

